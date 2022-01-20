Late Tuesday evening, Isaiah Robinson was offered by area recruiter Chris Thomsen and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Robinson is a 6’7 280 pound offensive tackle from Arlington, TX.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Lamar High School and has a 93 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 165th best player in his class (14th best OT and 30th best player in Texas).

Robinson has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Baylor Bears, Colorado Buffaloes, Kansas Jayhawks, Miami Hurricanes, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Ole Miss Rebels, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, Utah Utes, and Vanderbilt Commodores, among others.

He also competes in discus, shot put, and wrestling.

From 247 Sports:

Athletic Background 2020: Texas District 8-6A Offensive Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore; MaxPreps Sophomore All-American second-team selection.

