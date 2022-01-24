Noles News: Another thriller against Miami, women’s basketball handles business

FLORIDA STATE — If you were yearning for another excitement-filled weekend you were in luck. Whether it be on the basketball and tennis courts, watching former FSU stars advance to the next round in the playoffs, or legends hanging out on the practice fields giving insight into the direction of the program, FSU delivered.

Football

Los Angeles Rams’ Cam Akers and Jalen Ramsey advanced to the next round of the playoffs in a nail-biting game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which a second-half comeback almost took them out of their bid to the Super Bowl. Other former FSU stars who played this weekend included Ryan Izzo, Auden Tate, Josh Kaindoh, Derrick Nnadi, Bobby Hart, and Roderick Johnson.

Kaindoh, Nnadi, Tate, and Johnson also advanced.

Defensive pioneer Mickey Andrews stopped by the IPF:

FSU legend Charlie Ward sat down with Tomahawk Nation and gave some good insight on the way college football is developing and the state of his alma mater.

Florida State legend talks NIL, state of FSU and more

The guys at X’s and nOles broke down some film and discussed newly appointed offensive coordinator Alex Atkins in their new video.

What does Alex Atkins bring as FSU’s offensive coordinator?

Recruiting

There were a few offers from the end of the week as FSU hosted a number of talented recruits:

FSU offers 4-star Melbourne athlete

FSU offers 4-star offensive lineman

FSU offers blue-chip OT prospect

Basketball

Both men’s and women’s basketball teams won this weekend and in the exact opposite fashion from their previous matchup men’s basketball found themselves facing a buzzer-beater as the Miami Hurricanes were able to put on a second-half rally only to fall short to the Noles (61-60.) The team will travel to McCamish Pavillion this Wednesday to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 9 p.m. and will play at home on Saturday afternoon against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3.

FSU vs. Miami: Noles take down Hurricanes in sixth straight win

Women’s basketball (9-8, 3-4 ACC) took down the Clemson Tigers (75-70) and will head down to Kentucky to take on Louisville Thursday at 8 p.m.

FSU women’s basketball takes care of business against Clemson

Also, check out Anthony Polite on Packer and Durham this morning at 9:30:

Other Sports

On to the Tennis courts; men’s and women’s teams brought home a win.

Stetson fell (4-1):

Mercer and McNeese both fell (4-3) and (5-1):

Baseball is here and less than a month away. So check out everything baseball from Brett Nevitt:

4 weeks till FSU baseball: Four areas of improvement for 2022

Soccer star Jaelin Howel signs a three-year deal with Racing Louisville: