Noles News: Another thriller against Miami, women’s basketball handles business

FLORIDA STATE — If you were yearning for another excitement-filled weekend you were in luck. Whether it be on the basketball and tennis courts, watching former FSU stars advance to the next round in the playoffs, or legends hanging out on the practice fields giving insight into the direction of the program, FSU delivered.
Football
Los Angeles Rams’ Cam Akers and Jalen Ramsey advanced to the next round of the playoffs in a nail-biting game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which a second-half comeback almost took them out of their bid to the Super Bowl. Other former FSU stars who played this weekend included Ryan Izzo, Auden Tate, Josh Kaindoh, Derrick Nnadi, Bobby Hart, and Roderick Johnson.
Kaindoh, Nnadi, Tate, and Johnson also advanced.
- Defensive pioneer Mickey Andrews stopped by the IPF:
Always great when legends stop by!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/PGfPSQs0UW— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 22, 2022
- FSU legend Charlie Ward sat down with Tomahawk Nation and gave some good insight on the way college football is developing and the state of his alma mater.
Florida State legend talks NIL, state of FSU and more
- The guys at X’s and nOles broke down some film and discussed newly appointed offensive coordinator Alex Atkins in their new video.
What does Alex Atkins bring as FSU’s offensive coordinator?
Recruiting
- There were a few offers from the end of the week as FSU hosted a number of talented recruits:
FSU offers 4-star Melbourne athlete
FSU offers 4-star offensive lineman
FSU offers blue-chip OT prospect
As always, head on over to the new Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #11 and the FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #28 to discuss with the community of experts along with our own about these future Seminoles.
Basketball
Both men’s and women’s basketball teams won this weekend and in the exact opposite fashion from their previous matchup men’s basketball found themselves facing a buzzer-beater as the Miami Hurricanes were able to put on a second-half rally only to fall short to the Noles (61-60.) The team will travel to McCamish Pavillion this Wednesday to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 9 p.m. and will play at home on Saturday afternoon against the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3.
FSU vs. Miami: Noles take down Hurricanes in sixth straight win
Women’s basketball (9-8, 3-4 ACC) took down the Clemson Tigers (75-70) and will head down to Kentucky to take on Louisville Thursday at 8 p.m.
FSU women’s basketball takes care of business against Clemson
- Also, check out Anthony Polite on Packer and Durham this morning at 9:30:
Catch our guy Anthony Polite on @accnetwork #PackerandDurham tomorrow morning at 9:30am!#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/U8lCqhYmYF— Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 23, 2022
Other Sports
On to the Tennis courts; men’s and women’s teams brought home a win.
- Stetson fell (4-1):
NOLES WIN #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/5Ujw6KFz3Z— FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) January 22, 2022
- Mercer and McNeese both fell (4-3) and (5-1):
✌️ matches— FSU Women's Tennis (@FSU_WTennis) January 23, 2022
✌️ wins#OneTribe https://t.co/ePpfYogOnT
- Baseball is here and less than a month away. So check out everything baseball from Brett Nevitt:
4 weeks till FSU baseball: Four areas of improvement for 2022
- Soccer star Jaelin Howel signs a three-year deal with Racing Louisville:
Racing @jaehowell18— Racing Louisville FC (@RacingLouFC) January 21, 2022
We've agreed to a three-year deal with the 2022 @NWSL Draft's second overall pick!
