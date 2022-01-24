Early Monday afternoon, Booker Pickett, Jr. was offered by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Pickett is a 6’3 195 pound EDGE from Tampa, FL.

The Class of 2024 prospect attends Wharton High School and has a 90 rating (4-star) from 247 Sports. They consider him the 87th best player in his class (6th best EDGE and 19th best player in Florida).

After racking up 22 sacks this past season, Pickett was named a first team All-American by Max Preps.

Pickett, who also sports a 3.3 GPA, has offers from the Boston College Eagles, Georgia Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Tennessee Volunteers, UCF Knights, and USC Trojans, among others.

Pickett teams up with Class of 2023 defensive back Dijon Johnson, another top target for Fuller and Florida State.

