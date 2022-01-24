Late Monday afternoon, Nigel Smith II was offered by Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

I'm honored to have an opportunity to further my academic and football career by being offered by Florida State University! #AGTG @Coach_Norvell @CoachAAtkins @FootballMelissa @MattNally1 pic.twitter.com/iEFTuCOR6U — Nigel Smith (@NigelSmith_25) January 24, 2022

Smith is a 6’4 245 pound defensive lineman from Melissa, TX.

The Class of 2024 prospect attends Melissa High School and has a 90 rating (4-star) from 247 Sports. They consider him the 19th best player in his class (2nd best DL and 2nd best player in Texas).

Smith has offers from the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Texas Longhorns, among many others.

From his 247 Sports profile:

Athletic Background Also plays basketball. 2021: Texas District 7-4A-I unanimous Defensive Lineman of the Year as a sophomore 2020: Texas District 7-4A-I Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. Connections Nigel Smith FATHER Former SMU basketball center in the early 2000s

