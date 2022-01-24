 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State offers Nigel Smith II

2nd best DL in America.

By Josh Pick
Nigel Smith II

Late Monday afternoon, Nigel Smith II was offered by Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Smith is a 6’4 245 pound defensive lineman from Melissa, TX.

The Class of 2024 prospect attends Melissa High School and has a 90 rating (4-star) from 247 Sports. They consider him the 19th best player in his class (2nd best DL and 2nd best player in Texas).

Smith has offers from the LSU Tigers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and Texas Longhorns, among many others.

From his 247 Sports profile:

Athletic Background

Also plays basketball.

2021: Texas District 7-4A-I unanimous Defensive Lineman of the Year as a sophomore

2020: Texas District 7-4A-I Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

Connections

Nigel Smith

FATHER

Former SMU basketball center in the early 2000s

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.

