Noles News: Florida State stays incredibly active on the recruiting trail

Recruiting

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football staff has been busy on the trail, offering 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and even 2026 kids recently.

Here are some of the big ones:

For the rest of FSU’s recent offers and everything else recruiting, check out our latest thread:

Football

Oregon Ducks running back Trey Benson is officially a Seminole:

Tour of Duty continues w/ strength coach Josh Storms:

FSU place four players on the all-conference academic team:

Wide receiver Joshua Burrell continues his rehab:

Meanwhile, transfers Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin Badgers), Bless Harris (Lamar), and Tatum Bethune (UCF Knights) met w/ the media Tuesday:

Amazing what happens when you get better players:

Most Improved Defenses from 2020 to 2021

• Opponent-Adjusted, Per-Play



+70% Minnesota

+68% Michigan

+65% Florida State

+58% Illinois

+56% Ole Miss

+49% LSU

+48% Kansas State

+48% Washington St

+40% Oklahoma State

+35% Wisconsin

+34% NC State

+32% Baylor

+32% South Carolina — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 25, 2022

Running back Jashaun Corbin is getting some NFL Draft love:

Adding to Brentley's 5, I'll go:



David Anenih, EDGE, Houston

Damarion Williams, DB, Houston

Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College

Jashuan Corbin, RB, Florida St

Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee https://t.co/PBZ5Kyw7zC — Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 25, 2022

Basketball

Florida State is currently on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Our preeminent hoops expert, Michael Rogner, takes a deep dive into why the Noles aren’t firmly in the field as of today:

FSU is 58th in the NET rankings. Two quad 3 losses are killing the resume https://t.co/7vCtOwWBy0 — Basketball School (@MichaelRogner) January 24, 2022

First place in the ACC=first place in the ACC Network’s power rankings:

Noles are in Atlanta to face a struggling Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squad Wednesday night:

FSU opens as a 5-point favorite in tomorrow night's game at Georgia Tech. 9 PM, ACC Network — Basketball School (@MichaelRogner) January 25, 2022

Leonard Hamilton was on Jim Rome’s show recently:

Let’s check on Chris Mack and the Louisville Cardinals:

UofL has called a joint meeting for tomorrow at 4:00 for the Board of Trustees and the UofL Athletic Association. The meeting will address "pending litigation and personnel matters." Also, the Chris Mack coaches show schedule for tonight has been canceled. — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) January 25, 2022

My take: I’d be beyond shocked if Chris Mack coaches another game as the Louisville head coach. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 25, 2022

NBA Noles

Trent Forrest has gotten more playing time as the Utah Jazz deal w/ injuries, and he’s responded in a big way recently:

Baseball

Baseball season is nigh:

Some behind-the-scenes action from last week's video shoot.



See the entire video on Opening Day at Howser on Feb. 18!#Noles pic.twitter.com/qFLs82FhRO — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 25, 2022

As always, Brett Nevitt has you covered:

Women’s Sports

Coach Sue’s ladies need some big wins as they attempt to qualify for posteason play, and they have an opportunity later this week:

Help is on the way for the Lady Noles next season:

She’s a Champion inside and out !!! Congrats @NiyaLatson ♥️ https://t.co/1Qb6aSjXVo — Brooke Wyckoff (@CoachBrookeFSU) January 25, 2022

Volleyball got it done on and off the court this season:

Congratulations to our 4️⃣ #Noles on making the Volleyball All-ACC Academic Team! #OneTribe — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) January 25, 2022

Coach Lonni’s ladies are a consensus top-10 team to start the season...

@espn / @USASoftball Collegiate Top 25

1. Oklahoma

2. Alabama

3. UCLA

4. Oklahoma State

5. Florida

6. Florida State

7. Washington

8. Texas

9. Arkansas

10. Virginia Tech — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) January 25, 2022

...in part because of their top-notch talent:

Miscellaneous

Rare Wednesday start on the PGA Tour this week (due to NFL Playoffs), and Brooks Koepka will be paired w/ fellow Nole standout Daniel Berger for the first two rounds in San Diego:

Opportunity awaits: