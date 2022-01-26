 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Florida State stays incredibly active on the recruiting trail

No true off-season.

By Josh Pick
NCAA Football: Florida State Spring Game Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting

Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football staff has been busy on the trail, offering 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and even 2026 kids recently.

Here are some of the big ones:

For the rest of FSU’s recent offers and everything else recruiting, check out our latest thread:

We have you covered on the transfer portal, as well:

Football

Oregon Ducks running back Trey Benson is officially a Seminole:

Tour of Duty continues w/ strength coach Josh Storms:

FSU place four players on the all-conference academic team:

Wide receiver Joshua Burrell continues his rehab:

Meanwhile, transfers Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin Badgers), Bless Harris (Lamar), and Tatum Bethune (UCF Knights) met w/ the media Tuesday:

Amazing what happens when you get better players:

Running back Jashaun Corbin is getting some NFL Draft love:

Basketball

Florida State is currently on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Our preeminent hoops expert, Michael Rogner, takes a deep dive into why the Noles aren’t firmly in the field as of today:

First place in the ACC=first place in the ACC Network’s power rankings:

Noles are in Atlanta to face a struggling Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squad Wednesday night:

Leonard Hamilton was on Jim Rome’s show recently:

Let’s check on Chris Mack and the Louisville Cardinals:

NBA Noles

Trent Forrest has gotten more playing time as the Utah Jazz deal w/ injuries, and he’s responded in a big way recently:

Baseball

Baseball season is nigh:

As always, Brett Nevitt has you covered:

Women’s Sports

Coach Sue’s ladies need some big wins as they attempt to qualify for posteason play, and they have an opportunity later this week:

Help is on the way for the Lady Noles next season:

Volleyball got it done on and off the court this season:

Coach Lonni’s ladies are a consensus top-10 team to start the season...

...in part because of their top-notch talent:

Miscellaneous

Rare Wednesday start on the PGA Tour this week (due to NFL Playoffs), and Brooks Koepka will be paired w/ fellow Nole standout Daniel Berger for the first two rounds in San Diego:

Opportunity awaits:

