Noles News: Florida State stays incredibly active on the recruiting trail

Recruiting
Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football staff has been busy on the trail, offering 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, and even 2026 kids recently.
Here are some of the big ones:
Football
Oregon Ducks running back Trey Benson is officially a Seminole:
@trey_uno1 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBinghttps://t.co/qHdTOux4Yp— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 24, 2022
Tour of Duty continues w/ strength coach Josh Storms:
The WORK continues #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/z3KhPHynmf— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 24, 2022
FSU place four players on the all-conference academic team:
Congratulations to our All-ACC Academic Team honorees#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 25, 2022
Wide receiver Joshua Burrell continues his rehab:
Meanwhile, transfers Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin Badgers), Bless Harris (Lamar), and Tatum Bethune (UCF Knights) met w/ the media Tuesday:
Amazing what happens when you get better players:
Most Improved Defenses from 2020 to 2021— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 25, 2022
• Opponent-Adjusted, Per-Play
+70% Minnesota
+68% Michigan
+65% Florida State
+58% Illinois
+56% Ole Miss
+49% LSU
+48% Kansas State
+48% Washington St
+40% Oklahoma State
+35% Wisconsin
+34% NC State
+32% Baylor
+32% South Carolina
Running back Jashaun Corbin is getting some NFL Draft love:
Adding to Brentley's 5, I'll go:— Joe Marino (@TheJoeMarino) January 25, 2022
David Anenih, EDGE, Houston
Damarion Williams, DB, Houston
Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College
Jashuan Corbin, RB, Florida St
Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee https://t.co/PBZ5Kyw7zC
Basketball
Florida State is currently on the NCAA Tournament bubble. Our preeminent hoops expert, Michael Rogner, takes a deep dive into why the Noles aren’t firmly in the field as of today:
FSU is 58th in the NET rankings. Two quad 3 losses are killing the resume https://t.co/7vCtOwWBy0— Basketball School (@MichaelRogner) January 24, 2022
First place in the ACC=first place in the ACC Network’s power rankings:
What do you think of this week's @accmbb Power Rankings? @MarkPacker @WesDurham #PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/LhtCYviJmK— ACC Network (@accnetwork) January 24, 2022
Noles are in Atlanta to face a struggling Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets squad Wednesday night:
FSU opens as a 5-point favorite in tomorrow night's game at Georgia Tech. 9 PM, ACC Network— Basketball School (@MichaelRogner) January 25, 2022
Leonard Hamilton was on Jim Rome’s show recently:
Let’s check on Chris Mack and the Louisville Cardinals:
UofL has called a joint meeting for tomorrow at 4:00 for the Board of Trustees and the UofL Athletic Association. The meeting will address "pending litigation and personnel matters." Also, the Chris Mack coaches show schedule for tonight has been canceled.— Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) January 25, 2022
My take: I’d be beyond shocked if Chris Mack coaches another game as the Louisville head coach.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 25, 2022
NBA Noles
Trent Forrest has gotten more playing time as the Utah Jazz deal w/ injuries, and he’s responded in a big way recently:
Shout out to Trent who nearly his career-high tonight #PerformanceLeader | @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/ixQuCa8sWh— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 25, 2022
Baseball
Baseball season is nigh:
Some behind-the-scenes action from last week's video shoot.— FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) January 25, 2022
See the entire video on Opening Day at Howser on Feb. 18!#Noles pic.twitter.com/qFLs82FhRO
As always, Brett Nevitt has you covered:
Women’s Sports
Coach Sue’s ladies need some big wins as they attempt to qualify for posteason play, and they have an opportunity later this week:
Top 5️⃣ opponent on Thursday #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/nDNbcvmTsn— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 24, 2022
Help is on the way for the Lady Noles next season:
She’s a Champion inside and out !!! Congrats @NiyaLatson ♥️ https://t.co/1Qb6aSjXVo— Brooke Wyckoff (@CoachBrookeFSU) January 25, 2022
Volleyball got it done on and off the court this season:
Congratulations to our 4️⃣ #Noles on making the Volleyball All-ACC Academic Team! #OneTribe— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) January 25, 2022
Coach Lonni’s ladies are a consensus top-10 team to start the season...
We come in at No. 5️⃣ in the @SoftbalAmerica preseason Top-25! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/GEuc5zpzwq— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2022
@espn / @USASoftball Collegiate Top 25— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) January 25, 2022
1. Oklahoma
2. Alabama
3. UCLA
4. Oklahoma State
5. Florida
6. Florida State
7. Washington
8. Texas
9. Arkansas
10. Virginia Tech
...in part because of their top-notch talent:
4️⃣ Seminoles are ranked in the @SoftbalAmerica Preseason Top 100!— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 25, 2022
2️⃣0️⃣ @k_sandercock
3️⃣0️⃣ @sydneysherrilll
7️⃣0️⃣ @Daniellew_131
7️⃣4️⃣ @mackleonard31 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ODZthmiGCM
Miscellaneous
Rare Wednesday start on the PGA Tour this week (due to NFL Playoffs), and Brooks Koepka will be paired w/ fellow Nole standout Daniel Berger for the first two rounds in San Diego:
️ #SeeYouAtTorrey pic.twitter.com/IMK2FQGcRb— Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 26, 2022
Opportunity awaits:
We’re searching for a new Graphic Designer to join our expanding creative team!— Zach Hamman (@ZachHamman) January 24, 2022
My DMs are open if you have any questions https://t.co/1heGbDrpny
