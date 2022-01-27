Late Wednesday morning, Kayden McDonald was offered by Mike Norvell, Adam Fuller, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

McDonald is a 6’3 325 pound defensive lineman from Suwanee, GA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends North Gwinnett High School and has a 92 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 214th best player in his class (34th best DL and 21st best player in Georgia).

McDonald has offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Louisville Cardinals, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, NC State Wolfpack, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas A&M Aggies, UCF Knights, USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Wisconsin Badgers, among others.

Kirby Smart’s Dawgs were actually the first to offer last September, but he’s been picking up steam in the last two weeks with offers from the Sooners, Aggies, and Trojans.

