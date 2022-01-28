Early Thursday afternoon, AJ Hoffler was offered by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Hoffler is a 6’5 245 pound defensive lineman from Atlanta, GA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Woodward Academy and has a 91 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 262nd best player in his class (40th best DL and 25th best player in Georgia).

Hoffler has offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Boston College Eagles, Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Iowa State Cyclones, Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas State Wildcats, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Missouri Tigers, NC State Wolfpack, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Northwestern Wildcats, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, Purdue Boilermakers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, UCF Knights, Utah Utes, Vanderbilt Commodores, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others. The Buckeyes are a school to watch here if they push for his commitment.

We spoke to Hoffler shortly after he received the offer, and he said his coach called him into the office during lunch to meet Coach Fuller, who had been checking out AJ’s film. The blue-chip prospect said the offer means a lot, as it’s one he’s been looking forward to. He also mentioned that he doesn’t have a visit scheduled to Tallahassee, but he’ll definitely get down to FSU at some point.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.