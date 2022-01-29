The Florida State football staff are still putting the wraps on the 2022 class while also hitting the ground running on the 2023 and the 2024 classes. That work paid off today, as first reported by 247 Sports and confirmed by Tomahawk Nation, the Seminoles have landed a commitment from 2024 recruit Camdon Frier.

Frier is a wide receiver out of Suwanee High School in Live Oak, Florida. He is a legacy recruit for the Seminoles, as his father Matt Frier played for FSU in the 90s. Frier pulled in over 200 receiving yards during his freshman campaign. Frier, also a standout on the baseball diamond that’s ranked No. 2 outfielder in the state of Florida, is expected to play America’s pastime for the Seminoles as well.

Frier adds to a solid foundation for the 2024 Florida State class that includes athlete Kameron Davis and safety Jordan Pride.

As always, for all the latest recruiting news for the Seminoles, check out the Tomahawk Nation official recruiting thread.