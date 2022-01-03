Noles News: Basketball wins on the road, AJ Duffy shines, baseball on the way

I normally would say that this weekend has been filled with highs and lows, but I can't think of anything negative that happened for the Florida State Seminoles who wrapped up 2021 in good fashion heading into the new year.

Florida State men’s basketball got a much-needed win on the road against the NC State Wolfpack after prolonged COVID-19 protocols left the team vacant for the past three weeks. FSU signee and former 4-star quarterback A.J. Duffy shined during his Under Armor All-American debut and FSU baseball is just weeks away from their February 18th matchup against James Madison.

Let's dive into some of the news that happened over the past few days:

Football

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons is still using his NIL to make good for long-time friend Timothy Donovan with BigManBigHeart. Gibbons appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay over the weekend telling Timothy’s story and promoting athletes’ use of their NIL encouraging unity, positivity, and kindness throughout their community:

Timothy Donovan, who lives with a disorder called VACTERL, has had a life-changing friendship with Dillan Gibbons.



When Gibbons transferred to @FSUFootball, their friendship continued and he used his NIL rights to help bring Timothy to the @NDFootball game. (via @accnetwork) pic.twitter.com/IOUMFNSsiY — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 1, 2022

Gibbons was the first athlete who partnered with GoFundMe for his cause and continues to embody the Seminole mindset:

This outpouring of support is absolutely overwhelming. I cant thank @MartySmithESPN and @CollegeGameDay enough!



If you’d like to donate to Timothy’s iniative: https://t.co/Jmdume2C3b



If you like to donate to @BigManBigHeart_ directly: https://t.co/wofCuYCPqm — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) January 1, 2022

While we were all singing about an auld lang syne as the big ball dropped, Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Deuce Spann was catching it, announcing his transfer to Florida State at 12:01 A.M, January 1st:

Florida State still has some positions that need to be addressed through the portal and will have to continue adding impact transfers in the following weeks.

Recruiting

Holding together a strong 14th ranked recruiting class (2nd in the ACC) the Seminoles are still standing after losing long time commit Travis Hunter.

The Under Armor All-America Game showcased star talents from across the country including FSU signees A.J. Duffy and defensive back Sam McCall. Duffy finished the game with 97 yards through the air, 19 on the ground, a touchdown, and an interception. McCall did not participate as he’s been battling through injuries.

QB shootout leaderboard scores



1st place: @anthonyjduffy 44 pts



2nd place: Conner Weigman 14 pts https://t.co/zpL25zT842 — 2021 National Champs Barstool FSU (@FSU_Barstool) January 1, 2022

Blue-chip offensive linemen Julian Armella and Jaylen Early are set to take part in the All-American Bowl, January 8th at 1 P.M.

As always head over to Tomahawk Nation’s FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #27 and jump in the convo. We’d love to hear your thoughts on all things related and expect a film breakdown of yesterday’s game from The Triple Option in the near future.

Basketball

On the road, after an 18-day delay, men’s basketball sealed an important victory in Raleigh defeating NC State (83-81.)

The only low came from the women’s basketball team who lost at Wake Forest in overtime (75-69.) Their game scheduled on Sunday against Syracuse was also postponed due to COVID-19.

Florida State's game at Syracuse scheduled for Sunday has been postponed.https://t.co/qQSV1voJCf — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) December 31, 2021

Baseball

The Seminoles are nearing their bout against James Madison in February. Brett Nevitt has been doing excellent coverage as always and you can check that out here:

For fans and everyone alike, take a moment to visit a Year in Tomahawk: Best of FSU coverage from 2021 to check out the best of the best in coverage throughout a good, albeit teeter-tottering FSU year.