Late Sunday morning, Jaiden Ausberry was offered by defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Ausberry is a 6’2 205 pound linebacker from Baton Rouge, LA.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends University Lab High School and has a 98 rating (high 4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 39th best player in his class (3rd best LB and 3rd best player in Louisiana).

Ausberry has offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Arizona State Sun Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Louisville Cardinals, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.

As of now, I’d expect LSU to be tough to beat for his services.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.