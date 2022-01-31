Nole News: Staff additions, a legacy commits, Osborne’s season ends

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball team suffered another double-digit loss (this time at home) on Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies (85-72.) Meanwhile, the women’s basketball team defended their home turf against the Virginia Cavaliers candidly (62-37.)

There were some football coaching additions and a few ‘Noles are going to the Super Bowl after the AFC and NFC championships on Sunday.

Football

Former FSU star and Gadsden County High School head coach Corey Fuller joined the coaching staff to assume the role of director of football relations which was announced on Saturday along with former University of Florida All-American Keiwan Ratliff who will take on the role as assistant director of high school relations.

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will face off in the Super Bowl on February 13th and ‘Noles Jalen Ramsey along with Cam Akers from the Rams will join Auden Tate with the Bengals for the final showdown.

Kansas City Chiefs Roderick Johnson, Joshua Kaindoh, and Derrick Nnadi won’t make it to the big game after losing the AFC Championship to the Bengals 27-24 in overtime.

Recruiting

Things were buzzing about FSU over the weekend. Florida State offered 2023 four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry out of Louisianna on Sunday night and 2024 legacy wide receiver Camdon Frier committed to the Noles on Saturday.

Make sure you head on over to FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘22 Recruiting Thread #28 and Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #11 to talk all things recruiting with Josh Pick, Tim Scribble, NoleThruandThru, and the rest of the community.

Basketball

Men’s basketball lost again this week this time against the Virginia Tech Hokies (85-72) and will head to South Carolina February 2nd to take on the Clemson Tigers.

The women’s team was another story handily dropping 62 on Virginia to secure a 62-37 victory at home.

They will travel to Raleigh to meet NC State on Thursday.

Other Sports

Baseball is around the corner with just 19 days left until bat meets leather for Mike Martin Jr. and Co.

Softball will hold a scrimmage at 2 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a fan day at 3:30.

We are just over a week away from our Garnet and Gold scrimmage and Fan Day!



Garnet & Gold Scrimmage at 2 pm

Fan Day Poster Signing at 3:30 pm

First Pitch Party at the Champions Club at 4 pmhttps://t.co/ZbfFIkyEbf — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 28, 2022

Beatrice Wallin will be returning for her final semester for the golf team.

We are beyond excited that Beatrice Wallin will be back for her final semester! She chose to delay turning professional to accomplish big things with her team this spring! Will be exciting watching Bea in a Seminole uniform this spring! pic.twitter.com/jpfujXKuaJ — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 28, 2022