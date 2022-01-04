Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program continues to stay active in the transfer portal, but a major question has revolved around when FSU would take its first linebacker from the portal. That question was answered tonight, as UCF Knights linebacker Tatum Bethune announced that he is headed to FSU over the Auburn Tigers and hometown Miami Hurricanes:

The connections between Bethune and Florida State run deep. Bethune is from Miami, FL, and went to Miami Central High School, where he was coached by current FSU staff member Sabbath Joseph. He was a three star recruit from the 247 Sports Composite List in the 2019 recruiting cycle and played for current FSU co-Defensive Coordinator and LB Coach Randy Shannon. That history will now translate into a garnet and gold future.

Bethune stands 6’1” and weighs 225 pounds, and he led UCF with 101 tackles this past season. Not only has he clearly established himself as a productive player on the field, he’s proven to be a stud in the classroom, as well. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining and will be expected to contribute immediately.

Bethune becomes FSU’s seventh pickup via the portal and the second on the defensive side of the ball, joining DB Greedy Vance. The Seminoles have also added WR Mycah Pittman, WR Johnny Wilson, WR Deuce Spann, OL Bless Harris, and OL Kayden Lyles.

