Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program continues to stay active in the transfer portal, but a major question has revolved around when FSU would take its first linebacker from the portal. That question was answered tonight, as UCF Knights linebacker Tatum Bethune announced that he is headed to FSU over the Auburn Tigers and hometown Miami Hurricanes:
Lets Do it! pic.twitter.com/eA8YypCpgi— Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) January 5, 2022
The connections between Bethune and Florida State run deep. Bethune is from Miami, FL, and went to Miami Central High School, where he was coached by current FSU staff member Sabbath Joseph. He was a three star recruit from the 247 Sports Composite List in the 2019 recruiting cycle and played for current FSU co-Defensive Coordinator and LB Coach Randy Shannon. That history will now translate into a garnet and gold future.
Bethune stands 6’1” and weighs 225 pounds, and he led UCF with 101 tackles this past season. Not only has he clearly established himself as a productive player on the field, he’s proven to be a stud in the classroom, as well. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining and will be expected to contribute immediately.
Bethune becomes FSU’s seventh pickup via the portal and the second on the defensive side of the ball, joining DB Greedy Vance. The Seminoles have also added WR Mycah Pittman, WR Johnny Wilson, WR Deuce Spann, OL Bless Harris, and OL Kayden Lyles.
From his UCF bio:
JUNIOR (2021)
• Appeared in and started 11 games at linebacker during the regular season
• Named Honorable Mention All-AAC by the league’s coaches, second-team All-AAC by Pro Football Focus, and second-team All-AAC by Phil Steele
• Named AAC Defensive Player of the Week once, earned AAC Weekly Honor Roll accolades once, and was College Sports Madness’s AAC Defensive Player of the Week twice
• Led the team with 101 tackles, becoming the 43rd member of UCF’s 100-tackle club
• Ranks second in the AAC and 21st in the nation with 9.2 tackles per game
• Missed the Navy game (10/2) due to injury
• Boise State (9/2): Totaled five tackles and had a hurry
• Bethune-Cookman (9/11): Had three tackles and an interception
• at Louisville Cardinals (9/17): Finished with seven tackles and one tackle for loss
• ECU (10/9): Recorded 17 tackles, 11 of which were unassisted
• at Cincinnati Bearcats (10/16): Had 10 tackles
• Memphis (10/22): Finished with nine tackles and a sack
• at Temple (10/30): Forced a fumble and had four tackles
• Tulane (11/6): Totaled 11 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, half a sack, a hurry, and a pass breakup
• at SMU (11/13): Grabbed his second interception of the season and had three tackles
• UConn (11/20): Recorded 14 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and half a sack
• South Florida Bulls (11/26): Totaled 18 tackles and had a hurry
SOPHOMORE (2020)
• Played in all 10 games, starting five times at linebacker
• Third on the team with 57 tackles, and fourth with 7.0 tackles for loss
• Added 2.5 sacks, and interception, two break-ups and a hurry
• Earned AAC All-Academic Team honors
• at Memphis (10/17): Earned first career start, totaling 11 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss and half a sack
• at Houston (10/31): Recorded eight tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and two pass break-ups
• Temple (11/14): Had five tackles and first-career interception
• Cincinnati (11/21): Totaled 10 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry
• at South Florida (11/27): Finished with nine tackles
• vs. BYU (12/22): Made five tackles and added a sack
FRESHMAN (2019)
• Played in every game as top reserve at linebacker behind veteran Nate Evans
• Finished season with 20 total tackles
• Also had a forced fumble, a quarterback hurry and a pass break-up
• Earned AAC All-Academic Team honors
• FAMU (8/29): Made collegiate debut
• FAU (9/7): Made first-career tackle
• Stanford Cardinal (9/14): Recorded five tackles and broke up a pass
• UConn (9/28): Had seven tackles, forced a fumble and had one quarterback hurry
• at Cincinnati (10/4): Had two tackles and half of a tackle for loss
• at Temple (10/26): Registered four tackles
HIGH SCHOOL
• Selected to take part in Miami-Dade All-Star Game
• Recorded 80 total tackles, including 62 solo stops as a senior
• Tallied 24 tackles for loss, including 14 sacks in 2018
• Forced 3 fumbles and tallied 1 interception this past season
• No. 94 outside linebacker in the nation (247 Sports)
• No. 178 player in State of Florida (247)
PERSONAL
• Majoring in sports and exercise science
• Earned Dean’s List honors at UCF in the fall of 2020
