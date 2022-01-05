 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Florida State continues transfer portal success

Who’s next?

By Josh Pick
Boise State v UCF Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images

Recruiting

Another day, and another transfer landed by Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program, this time in the form of UCF Knights linebacker Tatum Bethune:

Who will the Noles land next? Check out our most recent transfer portal thread on all the names to know:

The Triple Option guys break down wide receiver commits Deuce Spann and Johnny Wilson, while also looking at some film from quarterback commit AJ Duffy in the UnderArmour All-American game:

We have a fresh recruiting thread, as well:

FSU put out a video of some of the recruits arriving and/or moving in:

Football

Tuesday morning, we got to hear from Florida State’s new offensive coordinator (and offensive line coach) Alex Atkins for the first time since landing the gig—Brett Nevitt has you covered:

Oregon Ducks WR transfer Mycah Pittman has made it to town:

Interesting—wonder what happens next with Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers:

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost to Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys in his first game in charge. He was a risky hire, but he has an intriguing back-story:

The Irish are now 0-8 in BCS/NY6 bowl games. Ouch.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights got pounded by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but it was impressive to even field a team for the Gator Bowl:

Thoughts?

Basketball

After a solid road win over the NC State Wolfpack Saturday, FSU fans were feeling decently about the team. And then the Seminoles laid an absolute egg in a blowout loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem Tuesday night:

The Noles are scheduled to host the Louisville Cardinals Saturday night in Tallahassee.

NFL Noles

Baseball

Who are the true freshman to know on this year’s squad?

Women’s Sports

Jaelin Howell’s a superstar:

Chris Poole has done a nice job in Tally:

Miscellaneous

ICYMI—some of Tomahawk Nation’s best articles from 2021:

Can FSU alum John Pak have more success on the Korn Ferry Tour than he had on the PGA TOUR last season?

TN member Sean Vice created a spot to discuss FSU coaching staff speculation right here.

