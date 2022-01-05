Recruiting

Another day, and another transfer landed by Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program, this time in the form of UCF Knights linebacker Tatum Bethune:

The Triple Option guys break down wide receiver commits Deuce Spann and Johnny Wilson, while also looking at some film from quarterback commit AJ Duffy in the UnderArmour All-American game:

FSU put out a video of some of the recruits arriving and/or moving in:

Football

Tuesday morning, we got to hear from Florida State’s new offensive coordinator (and offensive line coach) Alex Atkins for the first time since landing the gig—Brett Nevitt has you covered:

Oregon Ducks WR transfer Mycah Pittman has made it to town:

Home — MJP (@MycahPittman) January 5, 2022

Interesting—wonder what happens next with Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers:

10 years ago today, West Virginia hung 70 on Clemson in the Orange Bowl.



On a program-changing loss that led to the hiring of Brent Venables and unprecedented success at Clemson. With ⁦@GAllanTaylor: https://t.co/53IxvXtdiO — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 4, 2022

Assistant coaches to leave Clemson’s staff from 2015-Dec. 1: Four



Assistant coaches to leave Clemson’s staff since Dec. 1: Four.



Gonna be such a fascinating year for the Tigers. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 3, 2022

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost to Mike Gundy’s Oklahoma State Cowboys in his first game in charge. He was a risky hire, but he has an intriguing back-story:

The Irish are now 0-8 in BCS/NY6 bowl games. Ouch.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights got pounded by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but it was impressive to even field a team for the Gator Bowl:

Thoughts?

If you want to fix the bowls here's a start:

1. Expand playoffs to include more bowls

2. Pay the players playing in them - winning team gets higher payout than losing team

3. Schedule as many regional/natural rivalries as possible (like UNC vs USC and UCF vs UF) — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 30, 2021

Basketball

After a solid road win over the NC State Wolfpack Saturday, FSU fans were feeling decently about the team. And then the Seminoles laid an absolute egg in a blowout loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem Tuesday night:

The Noles are scheduled to host the Louisville Cardinals Saturday night in Tallahassee.

NFL Noles

Baseball

Who are the true freshman to know on this year’s squad?

Women’s Sports

Jaelin Howell’s a superstar:

Chris Poole has done a nice job in Tally:

We worked our way in 2021.



Something bigger is in store for 2022 #onetribe pic.twitter.com/BdWTnsHBit — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) December 30, 2021

Miscellaneous

ICYMI—some of Tomahawk Nation’s best articles from 2021:

Can FSU alum John Pak have more success on the Korn Ferry Tour than he had on the PGA TOUR last season?

New Jersey native @johnnydpak finished T39 at Final Stage of Q-School to secure guaranteed #KornFerryTour starts on the number. https://t.co/V6vZIATPpF — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) December 31, 2021

