Late Wednesday afternoon, Braxton Myers was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Myers is a 6’1 185 pound safety from Coppell, TX.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Coppell High School and has a 95 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 100th best player in his class (6th best S and 17th best player in Texas).

Myers has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Baylor Bears, Boston College Eagles, Cal Golden Bears, Cincinnati Bearcats, Colorado Buffaloes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Missouri Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Ole Miss Rebels, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies, among others.

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and area recruiter Chris Thomsen (tight ends) extended the offer.

