Florida State Seminoles freshman linebacker Jordan Eubanks has entered the transfer portal:

He’s the first member of Mike Norvell’s 2021 class to enter the portal, but it’s not a total surprise, as he was deep on a poor linebacker depth chart and never saw the field.

From his Florida State bio:

Three-star prospect rated as nation’s No. 41 outside linebacker and No. 94 overall prospect in Texas by 247Sports…three-year letterman at Guyer…played five games as a senior, recording 40 tackles, 1.0 sack, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one pass breakup while helping Wildcats secure district championship and advance to state playoffs…first-team all-district selection after helping lead Guyer to 14-2 record and 6A D-II state runner-up finish in 2019 with 63 tackles, including 4.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions, one pass breakup and one blocked punt… appeared in 11 games his sophomore season and made 14 tackles as Guyer advanced to second round of state playoffs.