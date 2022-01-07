Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has already made waves with his aggressive approach to the transfer portal, and perhaps the biggest yet this off-season just came rolling in, as FSU secured Albany defensive end Jared Verse:

FSU used a recruiting pitch centered around the success of previous portal linemen Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas to beat out a litany of other suitors for Verse, including the Tennessee Volunteers and Miami Hurricanes. Among dozens of others, Verse recently added offers from the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans.

In 2021, Verse, who stands 6’4, 247 pounds, registered 52 tackles (31 solo), including 11.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 13 quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble, earning first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. Don’t be fooled by his prior school—Verse has shown he’s a legitimate player who should make an immediate impact (the above offers should’ve already given you a hint). FSU is certainly counting on him to push for a starting role early.

Verse has three years of eligibility remaining and once he gets into FSU’s Strength and Conditioning program... look out.

From his Albany bio: