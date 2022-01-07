Florida State Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has already made waves with his aggressive approach to the transfer portal, and perhaps the biggest yet this off-season just came rolling in, as FSU secured Albany defensive end Jared Verse:
COMMITTED #GoNoles @FSUCoachJP pic.twitter.com/NB9L6cqEEM— Jared Verse (@JaredVerse1) January 8, 2022
FSU used a recruiting pitch centered around the success of previous portal linemen Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas to beat out a litany of other suitors for Verse, including the Tennessee Volunteers and Miami Hurricanes. Among dozens of others, Verse recently added offers from the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans.
In 2021, Verse, who stands 6’4, 247 pounds, registered 52 tackles (31 solo), including 11.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 13 quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble, earning first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. Don’t be fooled by his prior school—Verse has shown he’s a legitimate player who should make an immediate impact (the above offers should’ve already given you a hint). FSU is certainly counting on him to push for a starting role early.
Verse has three years of eligibility remaining and once he gets into FSU’s Strength and Conditioning program... look out.
From his Albany bio:
Verse was a dominant player on the defensive line for UAlbany this year. He ranked third in the CAA in sacks with 0.95 per game, tallying 10 solo and one assisted for a 10.5 total on the season. He finished fourth on the team with 53 tackles (32 solo, 21 assisted) with 11.5 tackles for loss. The standout defensive end thrice recorded eight tackles in a game (NDUS, Delaware, Stony Brook) and thrice recorded two sacks in a game (Delaware, William & Mary, Morgan State). He totaled 13 quarterback hits, adding a pass breakup and a forced fumble.
2021s: CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year... All-CAA Second Team... STATS Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award Finalist... Led the CAA in tackles for loss at 10.0, all solo, for 36 yards... Ranked tied for second in CAA with 4.0 sacks... Earned first start against Stony Brook (3/27) in which he had season-high 10 tackles, seven solo... Finished season with 22 tackles, 15 solo, with one forced fumble.
2019: Did not appear in any games.
High school: Three-sport athlete (football, basketball and track) at Columbia Central. ... As a senior tight end, caught 15 passes for 385 yards. Also had 14 tackles and three forced fumbles defensively. ... Won a state championship as part of the 4x400 relay team. ... Also competed in the 100, 200 and 4x100. ... Three-time All-PHAC athlete.
Personal: Son of Eric and Jannienne Verse. ... Has three sisters — Soleil, Aneira and Miyah — as well as two brothers, Aaron and Terrance. ... Majoring in Engineering.
