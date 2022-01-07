 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State football, recruiting news: 1st team All-ACC safety returns to FSU

FSU’s best player in the secondary is foregoing the NFL Draft for another year.

By LastNoleofKrypton
Florida State v Boston College Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Football:

Jammie Robinson was rumored to be testing the NFL waters in early December but yesterday he announced that he’s coming back to FSU.

The first-team All-ACC safety is one of FSU’s most important pieces.

One linebacer joins the team and another potentially leaves it as redshirt freshman Jordan Eubanks has entered the portal. Eubanks has not seen any extended playing time at FSU.

Excited to see this young wide receiver get healthy:

Recruiting:

FSU, Tennessee, and Miami are eagerly awaiting the decision of highly-regarded transfer target Jared Verse.

After three days at the All-American Bowl it looks Julian Armella is going to get the start at right tackle.

2023 four-star Louisiana athlete Khai Prean has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

Softball has signed its 2022 class:

Perfect Game thinks highly of the Seminoles; 15th in its initial preseason rankings:

They also named Saturday Starter Bryce Hubbart a third-team All-American.

Track and Field & Cross-Country are also brining in a stellar 2022 class.

FSU Hoops is back in the TLCC tomorrow night at 8pm for a pivotal match-up with Louisville.

Alumni:

Jameis Winston is back on the mend:

