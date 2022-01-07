Football:

Jammie Robinson was rumored to be testing the NFL waters in early December but yesterday he announced that he’s coming back to FSU.

The first-team All-ACC safety is one of FSU’s most important pieces.

One linebacer joins the team and another potentially leaves it as redshirt freshman Jordan Eubanks has entered the portal. Eubanks has not seen any extended playing time at FSU.

Excited to see this young wide receiver get healthy:

Recruiting:

FSU, Tennessee, and Miami are eagerly awaiting the decision of highly-regarded transfer target Jared Verse.

After three days at the All-American Bowl it looks Julian Armella is going to get the start at right tackle.

2023 four-star Louisiana athlete Khai Prean has been offered by FSU:

Other Sports:

Softball has signed its 2022 class:

The class of 2022 is complete. Read all about our 4️⃣ signees! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/wom3t0kf82 pic.twitter.com/DuLRMlXHZW — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 6, 2022

Perfect Game thinks highly of the Seminoles; 15th in its initial preseason rankings:

#FSU baseball is ranked #15 by Perfect Game to start 2022. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 6, 2022

They also named Saturday Starter Bryce Hubbart a third-team All-American.

Track and Field & Cross-Country are also brining in a stellar 2022 class.

16 All-Americans

No. 1 Triple Jumper

No. 1 Sprinter

NJCAA National Champion



The 2022 class is Read all about them⬇️https://t.co/d0oxMlIh41 — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) January 6, 2022

FSU Hoops is back in the TLCC tomorrow night at 8pm for a pivotal match-up with Louisville.

Alumni:

Jameis Winston is back on the mend: