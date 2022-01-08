The Florida State Seminoles entered the offseason with plenty of holes to fill on their roster, but Mike Norvell and his coaching staff have moved quickly in the six or so weeks since their final snap to plug those gaps especially through the transfer portal.

In the last month, the Noles have brought in seven transfers addressing some of their biggest needs (offensive line, wide receiver and linebacker) and have now struck another massive hole with the commitment of defensive end Jared Verse on Friday night.

So what can we expect from Verse and the rest of the transfers and what moves are still left to be made for FSU as the offseason rolls on? Brian Pellerin and Juan Montalvo break it down on the first Seminole Wrap episode of 2022 — stick around to get angry at movies that Brian has never seen.

