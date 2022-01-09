Florida State was recently anointed with the top transfer portal class in the nation by 247 Sports. Oh, wait—y’all thought Mike Norvell and Co. were done? Former West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr., a very talented receiver and return specialist, has decided to trade his blue and gold for garnet and gold.
Hey Alexa Play “ Shock Da World By Rod Wave” pic.twitter.com/kEqacr5kVn— Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) January 10, 2022
Norvell was on a mission to flip the wide receiver room this off-season, and he’s done just that, despite a disappointing high school recruiting cycle that saw FSU and WR coach Ron Dugans fail to land a single prep wideout. Wright is the fourth- FOURTH- transfer portal WR to join the Tribe in the last couple months.
Wright Jr, the Mountaineers leading receiver in 2021, will join fellow transfer WRs Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and Deuce Spann in Tallahassee. He also immediately becomes FSU’s most productive receiver on the roster.
Via our WV sister site Smoking Musket, Wright led West Virginia this season in receptions (63), yards (688) and touchdowns (5). He was also the main kick returner with 25 returns, including a 98 yard return against Maryland and a 90 yard return for a touchdown against Long Island.
FSU hasn’t returned a kickoff for a touchdown since the 2013 BCS National Championship.
From his West Virginia bio, written prior to the 2021 season:
- Has played in 20 career games, including five starts
- Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Second Team WR (Phil Steele, Lindy’s)
- Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Third Team WR (Athlon Sports)
- Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Fourth Team KOR (Phil Steele)
2020 (So.)
- All-Big 12 Conference Second Team (Coaches, Phil Steele)
- All-Big 12 Conference Third Team (Pro Football Focus)
- Played in all 10 games and started three
- Led the Mountaineers with 47 catches for 553 yards and two touchdowns with a long catch of 70 yards
- Also WVU’s kickoff returner with 20 returns for 425 yards and a long of 37 yards
- Recorded two 100-yard receiving performances
- Sat No. 4 in the Big 12 in receptions per game (4.7)
- No. 5 in receiving yards per game (55.3) and No. 7 in the Big 12 in receiving yards (553)
- Totaled six catches for 47 yards against TCU, his fourth game of six-plus receptions
- Finished with four catches for 56 yards, including a long of 38, at Texas
- Tallied a career-high nine catches for 126 yards at Texas Tech
- Caught four passes for 54 yards against the Kansas Jayhawks
- Recorded six catches for 22 yards against the Baylor Bears
- Registered first career 100-yard receiving day at Oklahoma State, totaling six catches for 127 yards and a touchdown
- Hauled in a career-long, 70-yard score against the Cowboys
2019 (Fr.)
- Added depth at inside receiver and used on special teams
- Played in 10 games and started two
- Used on 243 plays, including 196 offensive snaps
- Saw action on double-digit snaps in nine games, including a season-high 43 at Baylor
- Tied for fourth on the team with 19 catches
- Totaled a career-high six catches for 25 yards against Texas Tech
- Tied his career high in receptions (4) and tallied 31 yards at Baylor
- Also returned a kickoff 95 yards for the first touchdown of his career against the Bears
- Hauled in two passes against Iowa State
- Finished with three catches for 27 yards at Kansas; long of the day went for 13 yards
- Caught four passes in his WVU debut against NC State, totaling 13 yards
High School
- Played for coach Michael Thompson at Memorial Day School
- Three-time all-state and all-region selection
- Earned all-city first-team honors
- Named team’s most valuable player and leadership award recipient
- Helped lead Memorial Day to two state titles and a spot in the state semifinals as a senior
- Finished with 700 rushing yards and more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2018
- Named the Savannah Morning News High School Player of the Week when he finished with more than 200 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns (48- and 65-yard touchdown catches, 75-yard punt return and a 15-yard run for a score) in the GISA quarterfinals against Brentwood
- Earned a spot on WJCL’s Big 22 squad
- As a junior, he had 940 receiving yards and 631 rushing yards
- All-Savannah News First Team selection on both sides of the ball
- As a sophomore, he ran for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging more than 11.0 yards per carry
- Also had 700 receiving yards and three touchdowns
- Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, rivals and 247Sports
- No. 52-rated athlete by 247Sports, No. 66 by 247Sports and No. 85 by ESPN
- Rated the No. 82 recruit in Georgia by rivals, No. 86 by 247Sports and No. 91 by ESPN
Personal
- Son of Travis and Latrice Wright
- One of three children (1 brother, 1 sister)
- Majoring in multidisciplinary studies
- Garrett Ford Academic Honor Roll
- Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll
Loading comments...