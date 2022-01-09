Florida State was recently anointed with the top transfer portal class in the nation by 247 Sports. Oh, wait—y’all thought Mike Norvell and Co. were done? Former West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright Jr., a very talented receiver and return specialist, has decided to trade his blue and gold for garnet and gold.

Hey Alexa Play “ Shock Da World By Rod Wave” pic.twitter.com/kEqacr5kVn — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) January 10, 2022

Norvell was on a mission to flip the wide receiver room this off-season, and he’s done just that, despite a disappointing high school recruiting cycle that saw FSU and WR coach Ron Dugans fail to land a single prep wideout. Wright is the fourth- FOURTH- transfer portal WR to join the Tribe in the last couple months.

Wright Jr, the Mountaineers leading receiver in 2021, will join fellow transfer WRs Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and Deuce Spann in Tallahassee. He also immediately becomes FSU’s most productive receiver on the roster.

Via our WV sister site Smoking Musket, Wright led West Virginia this season in receptions (63), yards (688) and touchdowns (5). He was also the main kick returner with 25 returns, including a 98 yard return against Maryland and a 90 yard return for a touchdown against Long Island.

FSU hasn’t returned a kickoff for a touchdown since the 2013 BCS National Championship.

From his West Virginia bio, written prior to the 2021 season:

Has played in 20 career games, including five starts

Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Second Team WR (Phil Steele, Lindy’s)

Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Third Team WR (Athlon Sports)

Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Fourth Team KOR (Phil Steele)

2020 (So.)

All-Big 12 Conference Second Team (Coaches, Phil Steele)

All-Big 12 Conference Third Team (Pro Football Focus)

Played in all 10 games and started three

Led the Mountaineers with 47 catches for 553 yards and two touchdowns with a long catch of 70 yards

Also WVU’s kickoff returner with 20 returns for 425 yards and a long of 37 yards

Recorded two 100-yard receiving performances

Sat No. 4 in the Big 12 in receptions per game (4.7)

No. 5 in receiving yards per game (55.3) and No. 7 in the Big 12 in receiving yards (553)

Totaled six catches for 47 yards against TCU, his fourth game of six-plus receptions

Finished with four catches for 56 yards, including a long of 38, at Texas

Tallied a career-high nine catches for 126 yards at Texas Tech

Caught four passes for 54 yards against the Kansas Jayhawks

Recorded six catches for 22 yards against the Baylor Bears

Registered first career 100-yard receiving day at Oklahoma State, totaling six catches for 127 yards and a touchdown

Hauled in a career-long, 70-yard score against the Cowboys

2019 (Fr.)

Added depth at inside receiver and used on special teams

Played in 10 games and started two

Used on 243 plays, including 196 offensive snaps

Saw action on double-digit snaps in nine games, including a season-high 43 at Baylor

Tied for fourth on the team with 19 catches

Totaled a career-high six catches for 25 yards against Texas Tech

Tied his career high in receptions (4) and tallied 31 yards at Baylor

Also returned a kickoff 95 yards for the first touchdown of his career against the Bears

Hauled in two passes against Iowa State

Finished with three catches for 27 yards at Kansas; long of the day went for 13 yards

Caught four passes in his WVU debut against NC State, totaling 13 yards

High School

Played for coach Michael Thompson at Memorial Day School

Three-time all-state and all-region selection

Earned all-city first-team honors

Named team’s most valuable player and leadership award recipient

Helped lead Memorial Day to two state titles and a spot in the state semifinals as a senior

Finished with 700 rushing yards and more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2018

Named the Savannah Morning News High School Player of the Week when he finished with more than 200 all-purpose yards and scored four touchdowns (48- and 65-yard touchdown catches, 75-yard punt return and a 15-yard run for a score) in the GISA quarterfinals against Brentwood

Earned a spot on WJCL’s Big 22 squad

As a junior, he had 940 receiving yards and 631 rushing yards

All-Savannah News First Team selection on both sides of the ball

As a sophomore, he ran for 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging more than 11.0 yards per carry

Also had 700 receiving yards and three touchdowns

Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN, rivals and 247Sports

No. 52-rated athlete by 247Sports, No. 66 by 247Sports and No. 85 by ESPN

Rated the No. 82 recruit in Georgia by rivals, No. 86 by 247Sports and No. 91 by ESPN

Personal