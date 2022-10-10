Noles News: Soccer and football lose on the road, volleyball puts away Duke

Florida State athletics had an interesting weekend filled with ups and downs. Women’s soccer fell on the road against No. 17 Notre Dame while football suffered a frustrating loss in Raleigh against No. 14 ranked NC State Wolfpack. Volleyball put away Duke and the men’s swimming team won the TYR Classic for their second straight year in a row.

Here’s all the other latest updates in FSU sports:

Football

Falling to the Wolfpack and moving FSU to 4-2 (2-2) on the season, the football team looks to bounce back after an upsetting 17-19 loss on the road.

The Noles will host Clemson at home this weekend as, yet again, another underdog to close out a three-week gauntlet of top-ranked teams.

From Perry the Contrarian:

According to DraftKings, FSU is currently a 4.5-point underdog to the Tigers. Florida State is 4-2 against the spread this season while Clemson is 3-3, according to Cover.com. Clemson is riding a six-game win streak vs. Florida State, with last year’s 30-20 matchup being the closest game between the two schools since 2016, which Clemson won 37-34 after a controversial chop block penalty flag.

Dalvin been Cookin’

More good news from the NFL Noles and Asante Samuel Jr. got some spotlight on Sunday:

And Jalen Ramsey still does Jalen Ramsey things:

Recruiting

Not much changed over the weekend on the recruiting front. The experts here at Tomahawk Nation expect a weekend full of visitors for the upcoming matchup against the no. 4 Clemson Tigers at home.



All Sports

Women’s golf begins Ivy Intercollegiate play on Monday with match play starting on Tuesday. From Seminoles.com:

No. 16 Florida State plays in the inaugural Ivy Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday at the famed Baltusrol Golf Club. The two-day event features 36 holes of stroke play on Monday, followed by a unique match play competition on Tuesday, featuring six schools from the ACC and six from the Ivy League. Six Ivy League schools and six ACC schools will take part in the tournament, with Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State and Notre Dame representing the ACC while Columbia, Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Dartmouth and Yale flying the flag for the Ivy League, On Monday, the 12 teams will compete in a two-round (36 hole) stroke-play tournament. Following play on Day One of the event, a team champion and an individual medalist will be crowned.

The No. 3 women’s soccer team suffered a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a matchup for a full recap click the link above.

Notre Dame outshot Florida State 13-9 (10-5 on goal). FSU led in possession 55%-45%. Heather Payne was unavailable for this game as she is still on international duty with Ireland. FSU conceded two goals in the run of play in the first 10 minutes of this game. That is the same amount that the Noles have given up all year prior to this game. This was also the first time that FSU has trailed in a game this year. It’s not particularly surprising for the fourth ranked team in the RPI to win at home. However, we are not accustomed to seeing Florida State lose under any circumstances especially not 4-0. The Seminoles have been like a metronome for the last few years. The consistency has been astonishing.