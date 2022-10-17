Seminole Wrap: Where does FSU football stand after 4-3 start?

For a large majority of Saturday’s loss, the Florida State Seminoles stood toe to toe with the Clemson Tigers. They held the Tigers' rushing attack to under four yards per carry and had plenty of success running the ball on their own. But ultimately, despite the close final score, Clemson was simply too much for Florida State.

That game gives the Noles a third consecutive loss heading into their bye week and has sunk FSU’s short-lived hopes of a potential run to Charlotte.

Now what?

Does this loss sink the direction of the season and the program as a whole? Or is it just another bumpy step on the road back to consistent competitiveness?

This week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Max Escarpio — look at what went wrong for the Noles in their current skid, why they can’t seem to get over the hump, and what the goal is for the rest of Florida State’s season following the bye week.

