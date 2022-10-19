Noles News: FSU regrouping, refocusing over bye week

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

consistent gonna get me every TIME! the luv be so real @FSUFootball @FSUCoachJP pic.twitter.com/P6AdXbVkvo — KingJoseph Edwards (@KingjosephE) October 18, 2022

Tentatively planned to be in Tallahassee for the Georgia Tech game.#tribe23 — Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) October 18, 2022

2025 CB Antonio Cromartie Jr. on his visit to Florida State:



“I love going to FSU, the atmosphere is always great at night, and the team fought to the end which shows a good culture. I think FSU is on track to be the FSU we’re used to seeing.” — MAX (@maxescarpio) October 18, 2022

Football

Florida State, after a tough stretch, is on its second bye of the season this week, taking the opportunity to regroup and refocus ahead of next week’s game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles are out on the practice field looking to find their footing again following a three-game losing streak against three-straight ranked opponents.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke on his squad’s approach to the bye, as well as the status of several players working back from injury including defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.

In addition to Norvell, defensive tackle Robert Cooper and athlete Ja’Khi Douglas spoke on their expectations for the team moving forward and how much they’re looking forward to seeing the team at full strength.

COOOOOP@trenchmonster1 and @jeffculhane discuss open week focus, continuing the CLIMB and depth on the defensive line for today's practice report#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/hKT8dfls9L — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 18, 2022

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley told reporters that kicker Dustin Hopkins is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks due to his hamstring injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 18, 2022

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball has been picked to finish fifth in the ACC in 2022-23 — in four of the last six seasons, head coach Leonard Hamilton has led the Seminoles to a higher finish in the final standings than was predicted in the preseason.

Predicted Order of Finish (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First-place votes in parentheses

Had A Great Official Visit With My Family At Florida State University. Thanks to Coach Hamilton and His Staff For Having Us pic.twitter.com/knY9Pe3eek — The Kid (@r2rzoom) October 18, 2022

The Portland Trail Blazers plan to sign former Florida State product John Butler on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 7-foot-1 big man spent summer league and preseason with the Pelicans and now lands a roster spot. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 18, 2022

Soccer

Florida State senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger was named the TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News National Player of the Week — recorded a career-high tying three assists in a 5-1 win over No. 12 Duke.

Episode 2️⃣3️⃣ of is OUT



▪️ Jenna Nighswonger.

▪️ Inside the Broadcast Booth with William “Bar None” Floyd and Tom Block.



https://t.co/OpFBTi9O6b#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LWmmrJzGd6 — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 18, 2022

: We are back at home against North Carolina on Thursday at 8:00 PM on the ACC Network!



The first 2,000 fans will receive a free t-shirt sponsored by Truist !#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/m1I3lxW2rH — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 18, 2022

Baseball

beautiful day for some baseball ☀️ pic.twitter.com/JjVpwDamZF — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) October 18, 2022

#FSU baseball has picked up a 2024 commitment from SS Jack Lines. Lines is a Canada native and a former Tennessee commit. Left-handed hitter that stands 6-foot and 170 pounds.



: @Florida_PGpic.twitter.com/21FW0KWPXE — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) October 18, 2022

Softball

Gwyn Rhodes is keeping you updated on all you need to know surrounding FSU softball, updating the 2024 recruiting thread with news of the Seminoles’ latest addition, catcher Bella Ruggiero.

Other preview pieces she’s tackled so far:

We are back at the Plex on Saturday!



: Sat, October 22

: Columbus State

⏰: 2 PM

️: Free Admission

▪️ concessions will be open starting 1 hour prior to the game at 2 PM

▪️ Clear Bag Policy/No outside food or drink



▪️ Garnet and Gold Scrimmage to start at 12 PM pic.twitter.com/iO74jMLnh8 — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) October 18, 2022

All Sports

