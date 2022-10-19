 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: FSU regrouping, refocusing over bye week

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Class of 2023 football commits

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Football

Florida State, after a tough stretch, is on its second bye of the season this week, taking the opportunity to regroup and refocus ahead of next week’s game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Seminoles are out on the practice field looking to find their footing again following a three-game losing streak against three-straight ranked opponents.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell spoke on his squad’s approach to the bye, as well as the status of several players working back from injury including defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and wide receiver Winston Wright.

In addition to Norvell, defensive tackle Robert Cooper and athlete Ja’Khi Douglas spoke on their expectations for the team moving forward and how much they’re looking forward to seeing the team at full strength.

Basketball

Florida State men’s basketball has been picked to finish fifth in the ACC in 2022-23 — in four of the last six seasons, head coach Leonard Hamilton has led the Seminoles to a higher finish in the final standings than was predicted in the preseason.

Predicted Order of Finish (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

Soccer

Florida State senior midfielder Jenna Nighswonger was named the TopDrawerSoccer and College Soccer News National Player of the Week — recorded a career-high tying three assists in a 5-1 win over No. 12 Duke.

Baseball

Softball

Gwyn Rhodes is keeping you updated on all you need to know surrounding FSU softball, updating the 2024 recruiting thread with news of the Seminoles’ latest addition, catcher Bella Ruggiero.

Other preview pieces she’s tackled so far:

Super Seniors

Seniors

Junior & Redshirt Sophomores Part 1

Junior & Redshirt Sophomores Part 2

Allison Royalty & Katie Dack transfers

All Sports

