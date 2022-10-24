Seminole Wrap: What does FSU need to do to close strong?

With their bye week in the rearview mirror, the Florida State Seminoles now face five games in five weeks to close 2022 strong and build toward 2023.

The bye gave them a chance to rest and reset their mindset from a 3-game losing streak. Still ahead of them, a chance to clinch their first bowl game since 2019, the state championship games, a likely ranked contest against Syracuse and a non-conference matchup with Louisiana.

The Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Max Escarpio and Jon Marchant — discuss their expectations in each of those 5 games, how they expect Florida State to finish the season and what they need to do to get there.

Could the Noles run the table and take all 5 contests? Could there be unexpected stumbles down the stretch? How will these outcomes shape Mike Norvell’s tenure and Florida State’s path back to the top of college football?

Everything Florida State Seminoles, all the time.

The Tomahawk Nation podcast channel, presented by SB Nation, features insider Seminoles recruiting, football, basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer analysis and commentary, featuring shows hosted by staff writers Tim Alumbaugh, Matt Minnick, Michael Rogner, Brian Pellerin, and Ben Meyerson, featuring contributions by Joshua Pick, David Stout, Jon Marchant, Max Escarpio and the entire Tomahawk Nation staff, produced by managing editor Perry Kostidakis.

You can subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.