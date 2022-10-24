Offensive lineman Roderick Kearney decommits from Florida State

One of Florida State’s top commitments for the 2023 season flipped from the Seminoles on Monday night. Roderick Kearney, a talented offensive lineman, committed to the Florida Gators. The interior lineman prospect had been committed to FSU since June of this year.

Kearney had visited the Gators several times over the past month and many publications had been hinting at the possible flip since the flirtation began. This is a big win for the University of Florida as beating your rival out for a quality prospect makes ripples. Additionally, it always hurts to lose a talented offensive lineman.

The Florida State Seminoles 2023 recruiting class currently has 15 commitments for the season headlined by wide receiver Hykeem Williams, defensive lineman Keldric Faulk, offensive tackle Lucas Simmons, and linebacker Blake Nichelson.

Stay up to date for all things recruiting in the Tomahawk Nation official recruiting thread. We’ll have continued coverage on Kearney’s decommitment and who else FSU may target to replace him.