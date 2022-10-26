 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: FSU looks to get back on track vs. Georgia Tech

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Football

FSU, according to DraftKings, is now a 24-point favorite over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets may be without quarterback Jeff Sims on Saturday:

On this week’s Line of Scrimmage, Robert Binion of our SB Nation sister site, From the Rumble Seat addressed the outlook of Tech’s offense without Sims, saying he doesn’t “see how the offense is going to be remotely functional” with who is available.

Head coach Mike Norvell as well as running back Lawrance Toafili and defensive end Derrick McLendon II spoke after practice yesterday, speaking on progress made over the bye and the Seminoles’ approach to the work week ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Tech.

Tommy Mire took a deep dive into the FSU wide receiver room, breaking down who is getting the ball and where they’re being targeted.

Dalvin Cook is getting the Bart Simpson treatment:

Soccer

Basketball

All Sports

Researchers from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and the Florida State University Department of Statistics are teaming up in a National Science Foundation-funded study that could help people perform better in manufacturing and other industries that rely on humans.

