Noles News: FSU looks to get back on track vs. Georgia Tech

Football

FSU, according to DraftKings, is now a 24-point favorite over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Yellow Jackets may be without quarterback Jeff Sims on Saturday:

Brent Key says that Jeff Sims has a sprained foot and is day to day. He added that he expects Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron to both play against FSU. Would be Pyron’s first college game. pic.twitter.com/VBHhCbd9iL — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) October 25, 2022

On this week’s Line of Scrimmage, Robert Binion of our SB Nation sister site, From the Rumble Seat addressed the outlook of Tech’s offense without Sims, saying he doesn’t “see how the offense is going to be remotely functional” with who is available.

Head coach Mike Norvell as well as running back Lawrance Toafili and defensive end Derrick McLendon II spoke after practice yesterday, speaking on progress made over the bye and the Seminoles’ approach to the work week ahead of Saturday’s game vs. Georgia Tech.

Tommy Mire took a deep dive into the FSU wide receiver room, breaking down who is getting the ball and where they’re being targeted.

BIG ROB @robertscottOL and @jeffculhane bring you today's practice report as we get back in game week ahead of Saturday's noon kickoff#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ksccqrcdes — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 25, 2022

"This program is priceless, there's no words to describe the impact ... knowing there's an organization that's willing to come out and make that difference for our kids"



Rising Spear athletes are impacting their community pic.twitter.com/uH1KjGaWIL — RisingSpear (@RisingSpearNIL) October 25, 2022

Episode 2️⃣5️⃣



▪️ Chris Poole

▪️ Jalen Warley

Inside the Broadcast Booth with William "Bar None" Floyd and Tom Block



https://t.co/OpFBTi9O6b#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/T4YqU5EOTC — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 25, 2022

Dalvin Cook is getting the Bart Simpson treatment:

It's time to #HonorYourHero. VyStar wants YOU to nominate an active military member or veteran who is important in your life.



Nominees could be recognized at the FSU Football home game vs. Louisiana on Nov. 19.



: https://t.co/6lCAr0euQC pic.twitter.com/m5KvXfd6Ct — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 25, 2022

"4️⃣ will not throw in the stands after touchdown"



Soccer

Basketball

Researchers from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering and the Florida State University Department of Statistics are teaming up in a National Science Foundation-funded study that could help people perform better in manufacturing and other industries that rely on humans.