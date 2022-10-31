Noles News: FSU favored on the road, rivalry week

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a record-breaking blowout over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 41-16. FSU looks to head on the road this weekend to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes, and guess what? It's rivalry week.

Women’s Basketball handled business against the University of West Georgia, volleyball fought hard to no avail, and more.

Football

Battling back after a three-game losing streak, the Seminoles took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in style. It wasn’t pretty during some stretches of the game, but they were able to secure the win, 41-16. Quarterback Jordan Travis broke his own passing yard record previously set against Boston College earlier this season with 394, but FSU as a whole added another notch to the record books. For the third time in school history, the Seminoles had a quarterback throw for 375-yards, a running back rush for over 100 (Trey Benson, 111), and a wide receiver with over 100-yards receiving (Johnny Wilson, 111).

A few other major stories came out of the game. Previously injured DT Fabien Lovett made his first appearance after going down against LSU in the second game of the season, and running back CJ Campbell was ruled eligible to play after previously thought to be done for the season with a lower leg injury.

Now, looking ahead to face the Hurricanes on their home turf (kinda), the Noles enter the matchup as favorites per DraftKings.com which had them listed at 8-point favorites on Sunday night.

Y’all know what week it is officially UM hate week! #FSUby20 pic.twitter.com/2wYiAjS6gI — ERMON LANE (@ErmonL) October 30, 2022

So what is your favorite FSU vs. Miami memory? What makes this one of the best rivalries in all of college football? I encourage you all to go to the game this weekend and make their perpetually empty stadium a little more welcoming with some Garnet and Gold.

Recruiting

There were some big names in recruiting who visited Tallahassee over the weekend and some more heading down to Doak South this Saturday. Our recruiting experts here at Tomahawk Nation will have you covered. For updates on commits, conversations on trends, and premium content for free, head over to Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12 and get in the mix.

All Sports

FSU basketball was struck with a rash penalty this off-season when star freshman Baba Miller was said to violate NCAA guidelines.

From Seminoles.com:

Prior to his recruitment by Florida State, Miller received travel to and from a training camp from his native Spain to the United States. Upon learning of relevant NCAA rules, Miller and his family immediately repaid the benefits received. “I am very disappointed with the committee’s decision based on the facts presented,” Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford said. “The decision seems disproportionate and inconsistent in today’s modern environment. It’s unfortunate that Baba will have to endure this penalty.”

Miller will continue to practice with the team and hopes to return after his 16-game suspension.

FSU volleyball fell to Boston College on Sunday afternoon through four sets in Chestnut Hill, ending the last 21-15. They will head back to Tully to face the Clemson Tigers this Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Noles fall to BC. We'll be back in Tully on Friday for senior night#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/rl5B0qD9OT — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) October 30, 2022

Women’s basketball handled business against West Georgia in an exhibition match Sunday evening. They outscored the Wolves 115-46, with Mikay Timpson scoring a team-high of 25 points and 13 rebounds.

They also did it with a new look.

the new look #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) October 30, 2022

The No. 5 women’s soccer team closed out their regular season with a win over Virginia Tech in Tallahassee 4-1 and will now play in the conference championship.