Noles News: FSU preps for primetime road game in Raleigh vs. NC State

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
/ new

Recruiting

For all things recruiting head on over to the Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2023 football commits

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Roderick Kearney (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts

(9/23/22): Instant reaction to Hykeem William’s commitment

(9/21/22): Instant reaction to Blake Nichelson’s commitment

(9/2/22): Caziah Holmes, Tribe24 outreach, and LSU visitors

Football

Florida State Seminoles football has a trio of players that lead the ACC in several categories — quarterback Jordan Travis is No. 1 in yards per pass attempt (9.73) and per completion (14.77), defensive end Jared Verse in sacks (1 per game), running back Treshaun Ward in yards per carry (6.52).

FSU is prepping for a tough matchup on the road vs. the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, who are currently favored by 3 points against the Seminoles.

After practice on Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell, defensive lineman Robert Cooper and defensive end Patrick Payton all spoke with the media.

Mike Norvell sent a letter of support to a Lake City basketball coach Ricky Johnson who was in a devastating car crash that took the life of Columbia High basketball coach Javontae Foster:

Soccer

Basketball

Some bad news for Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball was reported yesterday by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein — senior forward Jaylan Gainey will be out for the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury.

Softball

Gwyn Rhodes has you covered as we get into fall ball action, continuing her FSU softball roster breakdown series with an inside look at the redshirt juniors, juniors, and redshirt sophomores.

All Sports

Florida State volleyball has two major conference matchups this week, taking on Miami tonight at 8 p.m. while facing off against Duke on Friday at 6:30.

From FSU Sports Info:

With ACC play full underway, the Seminoles sit at 2-2 and tied for sixth in the conference standings. The NCAA released the first RPI of the season, and the Seminoles came in at 42. A couple of wins this weekend would help the Seminoles both on the conference and national stage. Miami comes into the match tied with the Seminoles for sixth in the ACC standings and ranked 46th in the RPI. Duke is ranked 60th in the RPI. Against the Hurricanes, the Noles will be looking to get a monkey off their back as Miami holds a three-match winning streak against the Seminoles. FSU has dominated Duke in recent history taking the last nine matches against the Blue Devils.

Florida State University and the University of Florida Information Technology Services departments are hosting a two-week football-themed challenge to encourage online safety.

From FSU:

The Cyber Bowl runs Oct. 3-14 and aims to test students’ and employees’ defense against cyber threats. Players take the (virtual) field and tackle five challenging questions — ranging from phishing blindsides to intercepted credit cards — to help their school bring home the cybersecurity championship.

The school with the highest number of unique game entries by current students and employees will earn the title of Cybersecurity Champion.

All current FSU students and employees who play are entered into a grand prize drawing to win one of two pairs of tickets to the Florida vs. Florida State football game at Doak Campbell Stadium on Nov. 25. FSU students also can win a $500 tuition scholarship.

“Cybersecurity threats are never going away — kind of like the UF and FSU rivalry,” Bill Hunkapiller, chief information security officer at FSU, said. “But maybe we can find a way to work together toward a common threat and get people at both universities thinking more about making smart decisions online.”

