Noles News: FSU preps for primetime road game in Raleigh vs. NC State

Football

Florida State Seminoles football has a trio of players that lead the ACC in several categories — quarterback Jordan Travis is No. 1 in yards per pass attempt (9.73) and per completion (14.77), defensive end Jared Verse in sacks (1 per game), running back Treshaun Ward in yards per carry (6.52).

Yards per completion (14.77, 11th in the country)

The ACC’s leading resides in Tallahassee@JaredVerse1’s average of 1.0 sacks per game is 1st in the ACC and 7th in the country#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/vkAGMiKSk8 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 4, 2022

FSU is prepping for a tough matchup on the road vs. the No. 14 NC State Wolfpack, who are currently favored by 3 points against the Seminoles.

After practice on Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell, defensive lineman Robert Cooper and defensive end Patrick Payton all spoke with the media.

"Once one person makes a big play, everyone is going to make a big play. We feed off each other."@JaredVerse1 discusses his return with @jeffculhane in today's practice report#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/QoelduJUq8 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) October 4, 2022

For 4 seasons and counting, it has been my mission to leave this University better than I found it. Thank God daily that I am still on the same mission. pic.twitter.com/Cu1gwI0ELA — Camren McDonald (@CamrenMcD) October 4, 2022

Mike Norvell sent a letter of support to a Lake City basketball coach Ricky Johnson who was in a devastating car crash that took the life of Columbia High basketball coach Javontae Foster:

Superintendent Lex Carswell and Todd Widergren were able to present Ricky Jernigan with a personal note from FSU head coach Mike Norvell along with some cool new clothes. Get well soon Ricky! #ilovemyjob #columbiacountyschools @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/7Etvjz4KoV — Columbia County Schools (@columbiak12) October 4, 2022

Soccer

▪️ @FSUSoccer Head Coach Brian Pensky.

https://t.co/OpFBTiqR8b

We are back on the road at Virginia on Thursday at 8:00 PM on the ACC Network!

Basketball

Some bad news for Florida State Seminoles men’s basketball was reported yesterday by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein — senior forward Jaylan Gainey will be out for the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury.

Softball

Gwyn Rhodes has you covered as we get into fall ball action, continuing her FSU softball roster breakdown series with an inside look at the redshirt juniors, juniors, and redshirt sophomores.

Saturday, October 8

Lurleen B. Wallace CC

1:00 PM

▪️ Garnet and Gold Scrimmage to start at 11 AM

All Sports

Florida State volleyball has two major conference matchups this week, taking on Miami tonight at 8 p.m. while facing off against Duke on Friday at 6:30.

From FSU Sports Info:

With ACC play full underway, the Seminoles sit at 2-2 and tied for sixth in the conference standings. The NCAA released the first RPI of the season, and the Seminoles came in at 42. A couple of wins this weekend would help the Seminoles both on the conference and national stage. Miami comes into the match tied with the Seminoles for sixth in the ACC standings and ranked 46th in the RPI. Duke is ranked 60th in the RPI. Against the Hurricanes, the Noles will be looking to get a monkey off their back as Miami holds a three-match winning streak against the Seminoles. FSU has dominated Duke in recent history taking the last nine matches against the Blue Devils.

The ladies are back in the @USTFCCCA Top 25 this week #Noles pic.twitter.com/56wWAe3ZKy — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) October 4, 2022

Florida State University and the University of Florida Information Technology Services departments are hosting a two-week football-themed challenge to encourage online safety.

From FSU: