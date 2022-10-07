Football:

Devin Leary was regarded as the preseason favorite for best ACC QB but so far Drake Maye and Jordan Travis are leading the pack:

It hasn’t always ended well for FSU in Raleigh but the games have always been memorable.

It’s a primetime showdown on the ACC Network.

BackingThePack thinks that FSU will be a tough out for NC State.

CBSSports is picking FSU for its upset of the week; citing FSU’s explosiveness over NC State’s experience.

Plenty of ranked match-ups headline week 6 in college football.

Recruiting:

2026? Yup, 2026:

But for now we’ll focus on 2023.

Other Sports:

Best collection of head coaches in America imo:

FSU soccer had to remind Virginia that they’re defending National and ACC champions for a reason:

Alumni:

The injuries are starting to add up for Jameis Winston: