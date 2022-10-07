Football:
Devin Leary was regarded as the preseason favorite for best ACC QB but so far Drake Maye and Jordan Travis are leading the pack:
#ACCFootball: full of QB1s pic.twitter.com/j8gCM3Zxe6— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 6, 2022
It hasn’t always ended well for FSU in Raleigh but the games have always been memorable.
It’s a primetime showdown on the ACC Network.
BackingThePack thinks that FSU will be a tough out for NC State.
CBSSports is picking FSU for its upset of the week; citing FSU’s explosiveness over NC State’s experience.
Plenty of ranked match-ups headline week 6 in college football.
Recruiting:
2026? Yup, 2026:
I am blessed to receive an offer from Florida State University!#Seminoles @Fertitta_Gabe @CoachYACJohnson @coachsimoneaux @KenAnioJr @curdog_recruits @QBMechanix @Rivals @RecruitLouisian pic.twitter.com/mFE4jUkAnU— Blaine Bradford (@Blaine1307) October 5, 2022
But for now we’ll focus on 2023.
Other Sports:
Best collection of head coaches in America imo:
We have an incredible group of head coaches at @floridastate #NationalCoachesDay | #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/gEKlBLbFi0— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) October 6, 2022
FSU soccer had to remind Virginia that they’re defending National and ACC champions for a reason:
NOLES WIN!!!— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) October 7, 2022
Down goes No. 2 Virginia! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/WaFTillWd8
Alumni:
The injuries are starting to add up for Jameis Winston:
Both QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas did not practice again today for the Saints.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2022
