Noles News: Football ends conference play with a win, soccer and tennis shine

Florida State has had an up-and-down weekend; football put on another dominant performance this past week in a blowout over the Syracuse Orange, men’s basketball dropped players left and right, and a woman’s basketball victory all made for exciting news for the Seminoles.

Football

Records were matched, and performances shined as the Noles went on the road to Syracuse, winning 38-3. Quarterback Jordan Travis became the first FSU player since 1949 to run, pass, and catch a touchdown in a single game, and the defense, for the second week in a row, held their opponent to only a field goal. The Seminoles took the No. 20 spot in the AP Top 25 as well as the USA Today Coaches Poll (after not being ranked in that poll the week before). They still sit at No. 23 in the CFP rankings but should look to see another bump when the committee releases a new one on Tuesday.

The win on Saturday ended conference play this season, with Florida State finishing 5-3. They now look to take on the Ragin’ Cajuns at home this week and have already opened up as substantial favorites.

Florida State will serve as the Cajuns’ first Power 5 opponent of the season — Louisiana is 4-96 all-time against P5 schools, having beaten Iowa State (2020), Kansas State (2009), Texas A&M(1996), and Miami (1929). It’s the first-ever meeting between the two schools, with FSU’s last game against a Sun Belt opponent having come in 2019 when the Seminoles snuck by Louisiana-Monroe 45-44 in overtime. Florida State is 5-0 vs. Sun Belt teams since the conference began sponsoring football in 2001 (11-1 vs. the teams in the conference all-time). According to DraftKings, Florida State is currently a 24-point favorite vs. the Cajuns.

Recruiting

Soccer

1st ranked women’s soccer advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, taking a 3-0 win over FGSU, and will play round two on November 18.

From Seminoles.com:

Florida State improved its first-round record to 21-0-1 with tonight’s win. The Seminole defense was the difference maker in the matchup, with the game-winning goal coming from Lauren Flynn. Cristina Roque did her part and kept the Eagles out of the net for her 24th career shutout.

Basketball

After starting out rough in exhibition play, men’s basketball did not turn any heads last weekend, losing 69-54 to the UCF Knights. Tomahawk Nation’s Matt Rogner and Mike Minnick break down the rocky season opening in their podcast, going over injuries, suspensions, and how the team should look.

They will host Troy in the Tucker Center on Monday at 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball, however, snuck by the Georgia State Panthers 70-75, improving their record to 3-0. Ta’Niya Latson and Taylor O’Brien led the Noles with 19 points each and now turn their attention to the Florida Gators at home Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Softball

Seminole softball finished with the No. 3 signing class Saturday, and Gwyn Rhodes has you covered for the 24 class in her FSU Softball: Class of 2024 Recruiting Thread.

All Sports

Women’s tennis had a stellar Sunday winning four flight championships and a total of 32 matches at the UNF invitational.

From Seminoles.com:

Florida State won four flight championships (two in singles and one in doubles), were finalists in a fourth flight (doubles) and won a total of 32 matches as play in the UNF Invitational and the UNF Tennis complex came to a close. The Seminole won 15 matches on Day 1 and 17 on Day 2 as each Florida State player recorded at least four wins wile all playing singles and doubles matches.

Volleyball beat Notre Dame in South Bend on Friday 3-2 after five sets and look to host the North Carolina Tarheels at home this Friday.