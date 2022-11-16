Noles News: FSU gets new ranking, players, coaches earn accolades

Recruiting

Football

Florida State moved up to No. 19 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, four spots up from its previous rank of No. 23. FSU is No. 20 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll.

Seminoles running back Trey Benson was named ACC Running Back of the Week for the third consecutive time — the first ever play to do so in conference history. Offensive lineman Maurice Smith was named Lineman of the Week, the third straight week that an FSU player has earned the honor.

Quarterback Jordan Travis received an honor of his own, having been named a Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist.

#NoleFamily Leave Nole doubt on your vote for Jordan! like this original post and follow the official @daveyobrien accounts. The top 5 vote getters on Twitter, Instagram & Facebook will receive bonus committee votes to help decide our National Quarterback Award winner! pic.twitter.com/kf5YrEeHjE — Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award (@daveyobrien) November 15, 2022

And last on the list of award news, offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins was named a Broyles Award finalist, given to the top assistant coach in college football.

After practice Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell, tight end Wyatt Rector, safety Akeem Dent, and wide receiver Malik McClain spoke with the media to talk about FSU’s season so far and this week’s game vs. Louisiana.

What are the latest bowl projections for FSU? Let’s take a look.

Congratulations to Jammie and Fabien for receiving invitations to the Senior Bowl!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/N3H6y8BV7g — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 15, 2022

Explosive play rates... Don't sleep on Kansas; Iowa is so perfectly Iowa; The numbers back up the notion that Jaden De Laura is the most exciting QB rollercoaster in America; Only OhSt & UGA are > FSU... pic.twitter.com/HoDOPeIMI6 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 15, 2022

It's episode 3️⃣1️⃣ of



▪️ Mike Norvell

▪️ Adam Fuller

▪️ Inside the Broadcast Booth



https://t.co/OpFBTi9O6b#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/P32aQ5kzyC — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 15, 2022

"You put a lot of time and hard work into preparation throughout the week, so when you make plays like that in a game it's very exciting."@iam_jvxiiii joins @jeffculhane for today's practice report after grabbing an INT in back-to-back games#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/5aNzasFKl8 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 15, 2022

Here are your 2023 XFL quarterbacks:



A lot of familiar names, including A.J. McCarron, Deondre Francois, Quinten Dormady and Ben DiNucci. pic.twitter.com/egHkbGIfXq — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 15, 2022

Basketball

Florida State women’s basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson earned both ACC Player and Rookie of the Week honors after FSU’s 3-0 start.

From FSU Sports Info:

In three games vs. Bethune-Cookman, at Kent State and vs. Georgia State, the Miami, Fla., native averaged 27.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, shot 46 percent from the field (29-of-63), 50 percent from downtown (7-of-14) and averaged 2.0 blocked shots per game. She leads the ACC in scoring in the young season. Her 34 points scored in FSU’s hard-fought road win at Kent State last Thursday marked the most in a game by an FSU freshman since 1981. Her 28 points in FSU’s season opener marked the first time a freshman led the Seminoles in scoring in a season opener since WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard did it in 2010. Latson is the NCAA’s leader in totals points scored with 81, but she also continues to produce defensively as well. As a guard, her six blocked shots this season rank 23rd nationally. Latson ranks in the Top 25 nationally in total points (1st), points per game (8th), free throws made (12th) and total blocks (23rd).

Softball

FSU officially released its 2023 schedule on Tuesday — Gwyn Rhodes has the latest.

All Sports

Catch up on the latest in FSU esports: