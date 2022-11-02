Fresh off the team’s second bye week of the 2022 season, the Florida State Seminoles were able to thoroughly dominate the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to start their final stretch run.

The Noles opened the first quarter rusty, turning the ball over on downs on their opening drive and then fumbling it away on their following possession, but Florida State was able to bounce back from there and nearly triple the Yellow Jackets in yards and double them in first downs on the way to another win.

So what helped the Noles get back in the win column? And what do they still need to clean up as they head to Miami for an in-state rivalry game and in search of bowl eligibility?

The Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio (without Jon Marchant who is on vacation) — break down the answer to those questions plus their predictions for the Seminoles and Hurricanes.

