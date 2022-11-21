The Florida State Seminoles have been on a tear in their last few games, but things have been quiet on the recruiting trail. That changed in a big way Monday, as Mike Norvell and Tony Tokarz flipped a significant and familiar quarterback prospect, Brock Glenn, from the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The 6’2, 195 pound Glenn attends Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, and has a four-star rating from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 378th best player in his class (22nd best QB and 12th best player in Tennessee). Norvell leaned hard on his Memphis connections when recruiting Glenn and his family, and the Seminole staff kept in contact with the gunslinger despite his verbal commitment to OSU. That persistence paid off in a big way today, as the ‘Noles finally have their QB for #Tribe23.

Glenn, who officially visited Florida State in June, also checked out the Auburn Tigers and TCU Horned Frogs, before eventually choosing Ohio State. He holds 30+ offers from teams such as the Cincinnati Bearcats, Duke Blue Devils, Illinois Fighting Illini, Indiana Hoosiers, Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Michigan State Spartans, Minnesota Gophers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Pittsburgh Panthers, Virginia Cavaliers, and Virginia Tech Hokies.

