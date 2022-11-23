Noles News: FSU gets set for Black Friday vs. Gators

Recruiting

Class of 2023 football commits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal additions

RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)

Football

Florida State football is now ranked No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings — the second-highest slotted ACC team, setting up the Seminoles well as the regular season winds down.

Where could FSU be playing in the postseason? No national outlet is currently projecting the Seminoles to the Orange Bowl (should Clemson make the playoffs and FSU beat UF, Florida State would earn the ACC’s autobid) but FSU does have a few high-profile matchup predictions, including vs. the Texas Longhorns in the Cheez-It Bowl.

After practice on Tuesday, head coach Mike Norvell spoke on his senior class, who are set to take the field one final time in Doak Campell Stadium:

“This is a group that will be remembered, that needs to be remembered for what they’ve done, and just the consistency that they’ve shown in trying to get better and being better in getting this program back on track to where we need to be heading and they played a critical, critical role in that.”

Coordinators Adam Fuller and John Papuchis, as well as quarterback Jordan Travis, offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons and linebacker Kalen DeLoach also spoke with the media, talking on the season so far and Friday’s game vs. the Gators.

Seminole Scholar Spotlight: @Briggsdennis2



Florida State great Marvin Jones will be honored during this Friday’s game — from FSU Sports Info:

Florida State University and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Marvin Jones with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Friday, Nov. 25, during the Seminoles’ home football game against Florida, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Soccer

A pair of Team of the Week honors for Jenna and Joe! #OneTribe



Nighswonger - @TopDrawerSoccer

Basketball

FSU gets their first win agains Mercer



Baseball

All Sports

Florida State volleyball team (18-9, 10-6) kicks off the final week of the regular season with a matchup vs. the Miami Hurricanes — FSU won the previous matchup on Oct. 2 in five sets.

In other volleyball news — Sydney Conley, Audrey Koenig and Emery Dupes were each named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team on Tuesday afternoon.

