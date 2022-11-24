Noles News: FSU still favored by over a touchdown vs. UF

Recruiting

Florida State prepares to kickoff at 7:30 tomorrow against the Florida Gators in Doak Campbell Stadium. It marks the final regular season game for the Noles, taking the field in front of a sold out crowd in the Sunshine Showdown.

The CLIMB continues with the Fresh From Florida Sunshine Showdown to end the regular season



: Friday

⌚️: 7:30 pm ET

: Tallahassee

: Doak Campbell

: ABC

: SOLD OUT#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/bFGG0ANkyf — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 23, 2022

Jordan Travis is currently tied with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for the second highest QB grade in the Power Five, according to PFF.

Highest graded QBs heading into rivalry week♨️ pic.twitter.com/97bWJLBSQS — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 23, 2022

These three Seminoles have excelled on and off the field, being recognized as Academic All-Stars.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin is a semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, hoping to hear his name in the upcoming class.

National champion

Super Bowl champion

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

3x Pro Bowler

9th in career catches

14th in career yards@AnquanBoldin is now a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist for the 2nd time #NoleFamily | #NFLNoles pic.twitter.com/nQNvp06QHj — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 23, 2022

Former UCF and FSU quarterback McKenzie Milton takes a look back at his gruesome injury and the journey he went through in his college career.

4 years…thankful for the journey and the lessons learned #ThankGod pic.twitter.com/aZ33YfQj4j — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) November 23, 2022

The Seminoles very own Bryant McFadden recently sat down to speak with former star wideout E.G. Green to talk about his career in garnet and gold:

This week's Sod Talk highlights E.G. Green, a three-time All-ACC wide receiver and 1997 All-American who broke FSU's career receiving TDs record and was a member of the FSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022



The NFL Noles have been dominant throughout the 2022 season, especially on the defensive end with stars like Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey.

The Seminoles are in Orlando, Florida this week to play in ESPN’s Invitational. Their first game will be this morning against Siena at 11:00 a.m. ET.

FSU forward Baba Miller gives his recent thoughts on his suspension from the NCAA, while thanking Nole Nation and those that have tried helping the cause.

Thank you to everyone that is supporting me right now, after hearing about the penalty I received. I truly appreciate all of you. Hopefully all of these opinions get to the @NCAA , and they are able to reduce the suspension ❤️!!! I JUST WANT TO PLAY BALL‼️#gonoles #freebaba — Baba Miller (@_bmillxr_) November 23, 2022

College basketball legend Dick Vitale weighs in on the suspension from the NCAA. Vitale has been a loud voice in the Seminoles favor, working as a main corporate to rescind Miller’s suspension.

Mark @NCAA , show that YOU want to HELP not HURT quality young athletes like BABA MILLER of @FSUHoops @FSUCoachHam & overturn this decision. It’s the HOLIDAY season MARK EMMERT be Santa Claus & have your @NCAA people do what is right.The penalty vs BABA was UNFAIR! https://t.co/63uSrFIoAJ — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) November 23, 2022

Former Florida State stud Devin Vassell had the ball rolling yesterday, ending the night with a near double-double.

These two are hoopin' tonight!@Yvngdevo: 21 PTS | 8-14 FG

Doug: 21 PTS | 9-11 FG pic.twitter.com/gR93GPDkYj — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 24, 2022

FSU’s women’s basketball team is currently in Cancun, Mexico for their holiday showcase.

We tip things off at the Cancun Challenge on Thanksgiving morning!



Here's what you need to know #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 23, 2022

The Noles will take on Arkansas this Saturday at 5:00 ET at the Seminoles Soccer Complex.

Florida State had a clean sweep on in-state rivals Miami Hurricanes on the road.

STATEMENT MADE‼️‼️



Noles sweep the Canes in Coral Gables for the first time since 2016 #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/8vNfvgJfIe — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) November 23, 2022

Here’s a look at the final moments from the match: