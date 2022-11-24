 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: FSU still favored by over a touchdown vs. UF

Jordan Travis amongst top quarterbacks nationwide

By maxescarpio
Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Football

Florida State prepares to kickoff at 7:30 tomorrow against the Florida Gators in Doak Campbell Stadium. It marks the final regular season game for the Noles, taking the field in front of a sold out crowd in the Sunshine Showdown.

Jordan Travis is currently tied with Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker for the second highest QB grade in the Power Five, according to PFF.

These three Seminoles have excelled on and off the field, being recognized as Academic All-Stars.

Wide receiver Anquan Boldin is a semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction, hoping to hear his name in the upcoming class.

Former UCF and FSU quarterback McKenzie Milton takes a look back at his gruesome injury and the journey he went through in his college career.

The Seminoles very own Bryant McFadden recently sat down to speak with former star wideout E.G. Green to talk about his career in garnet and gold:

The NFL Noles have been dominant throughout the 2022 season, especially on the defensive end with stars like Derwin James and Jalen Ramsey.

Basketball

The Seminoles are in Orlando, Florida this week to play in ESPN’s Invitational. Their first game will be this morning against Siena at 11:00 a.m. ET.

FSU forward Baba Miller gives his recent thoughts on his suspension from the NCAA, while thanking Nole Nation and those that have tried helping the cause.

College basketball legend Dick Vitale weighs in on the suspension from the NCAA. Vitale has been a loud voice in the Seminoles favor, working as a main corporate to rescind Miller’s suspension.

Former Florida State stud Devin Vassell had the ball rolling yesterday, ending the night with a near double-double.

FSU’s women’s basketball team is currently in Cancun, Mexico for their holiday showcase.

All Sports

The Noles will take on Arkansas this Saturday at 5:00 ET at the Seminoles Soccer Complex.

Florida State had a clean sweep on in-state rivals Miami Hurricanes on the road.

Here’s a look at the final moments from the match:

