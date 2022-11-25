The Florida State Seminoles are hosting the Florida Gators in the final regular season game for the 2022 season, and numerous recruits are flocking to Tallahassee to witness the rivalry in person.

Mike Norvell and his staff will host three official visitors as potential additions to #Tribe23, but significant talent from the 2024 and 2025 cycles will also be on hand.

Here are some notable names expected in town for the rivalry game:

2023

FSU 3-star DE commit Jaden Jones (official visit)

FSU 3-star DB commit Quindarrius Jones (official visit)

4-star DB Isaac Smith (official visit)

FSU 4-star QB commit Brock Glenn

FSU 4-star RB commit Sam Singleton, Jr.

FSU 5-star WR commit Hykeem Williams

FSU 3-star WR commit Darren “Goldie” Lawrence

FSU 4-star OL commit Lucas Simmons

FSU 4-star DE commit Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr.

FSU 3-star DL commit Tavion Gadsen

FSU 3-star DB commit Jabril Rawls

3-star JUCO OT Elijah Philippe

2024

FSU 5-star RB commit Kam Davis

4-star OL Jameson Riggs

4-star OL Eddy Pierre-Louis

3-star OL Isaiah Autry

3-star OL Jake Guarnera

3-star WR Terrance “TJ” Moore

4-star DL Booker Pickett, Jr.

3-star LB Vincent Shavers

4-star DB Fred Gaskin

4-star DB Jaylen Heyward

4-star Michigan State DB commit Jamari Howard

2025

QB Kevin Sperry

5-star WR Cameron Sparks

5-star WR Caleb Cunningham

5-star WR Jamie Ffrench

WR Koby Howard

RB Ousmane Kromah

5-star TE Elyiss Williams

DL Andrew Maddox

4-star LB Gavin Nix

