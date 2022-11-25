 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU takes on Gators in Black Friday showdown

Mike Norvell is looking to cap a good season with a win over the Gators

By LastNoleofKrypton
Football:

Staff predictions are here w/ TN confident that FSU finishes the regular season 9-3.

Those outside the TN staff are picking FSU too.

This is an excellent profile of Dillan Gibbons as he enters his final game in Doak Campbell Stadium.

Florida will be without at least five wide receivers in tonight’s game.

Rivalry week in college football usually means the best games of the year. Saturday should be fun.

Recruiting:

Now that Brock Glenn is in the fold what’s next for FSU’s 2023 recruiting class? Plenty.

With Early Signing Day approaching recruiting and the transfer portal are about to heat up.

FSU has offered a TE out of the portal:

Other Sports:

Men’s Basketball is 1-5 after another embarrassing loss; why have they been so bad to start the season? Matt knows.

Women’s Basketball dropped its first game of the season against Oklahoma State. They’ll take their 5-1 record against the Purdue Boilermakers today at 1:30.

Alumni:

The Giants fell to the Cowboys yesterday but it wasn’t Graham Gano’s fault:

