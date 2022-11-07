Noles News: FSU takes down Miami, jumps into the AP top 25

The No. 25 Florida State Seminoles (6-3, 4-3 ACC) are back home after heading down south to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes. The matchup ended in a 45-3 slaughter starting a two-game winning streak against the Canes and setting the record for the largest point margin on the road in series history.

Volleyball lost to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, basketball kicks off, and women’s soccer handled business against the North Carolina Tarheels in the ACC Championship Final.

Football

In a dominant performance, Jordan Travis and Co. punched the Canes in the mouth and never looked back. Outscoring Miami 45-3 was one for the record books and gave FSU fans proof that a Norvell/Atkins offense can be as powerful as any. And from that historic night, running back Trey Benson was the star of the game.

Mean a lot coming from ya 3! Appreciate it bro, sip boys https://t.co/MlOm9ZSECf — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) November 6, 2022

FSU is No. 1 in the country creating explosive plays over 20 yards (65), and 8th overall on offense with a grade of 86.9 per PFF. The defense had four takeaways and only allowed 62 passing yards, and was six for six in the red zone, as per Seminoles.com.

So what was your favorite play from Saturday?

Poll What was your favorite play by FSU from Saturday’s game? DB Jammie Robinson’s brutal sack on QB Jacurn Brown

The opening TD bomb to WR Ontaria Wilson by QB Jordan Travis

RB Trey Benson’s 13-yard touchdown run extending into the end zone

Travis’ dump pass to LB DJ Lundy for a score

DB Greedy Vance’s interception

DE Jared Verse breaking the U over his knee after a sack

Travis to RB Lawrance Toafili for a 65-yard catch and run vote view results 29% DB Jammie Robinson’s brutal sack on QB Jacurn Brown (64 votes)

46% The opening TD bomb to WR Ontaria Wilson by QB Jordan Travis (102 votes)

6% RB Trey Benson’s 13-yard touchdown run extending into the end zone (14 votes)

4% Travis’ dump pass to LB DJ Lundy for a score (9 votes)

0% DB Greedy Vance’s interception (2 votes)

8% DE Jared Verse breaking the U over his knee after a sack (19 votes)

4% Travis to RB Lawrance Toafili for a 65-yard catch and run (10 votes) 220 votes total Vote Now

The AP Poll came out Sunday afternoon, and FSU is back in the mix after falling out in early October.

Related FSU ranked after thrashing Miami

They look to face the Syracuse Orange this weekend and are currently favorites on the road.

Recruiting

There were lots of big-time recruits who attended Saturday’s game and a couple of former prospects now wearing the Garnet and Gold.

This picture is from 2016.



Julian Armella is now playing for FSU on this field as a true freshman. https://t.co/eqvTT4WfJ3 — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) November 6, 2022

For the inside scoop, head on over to the Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘23 Recruiting and Portal Thread #12 and talk with experts Josh Pick, Tim Scribble, and David Stout about everything recruiting-related.

All Sports

No. 5 FSU soccer defeated the No. 2 North Carolina to win the ACC Championship in a 2-1 matchup, giving the Noles another trophy.

From Tomahawk Nation’s Prince Akeem Joffer:

Florida State had 12 shots to seven for North Carolina (Six on goal for FSU to five for UNC). The possession battle was a draw as both teams had 50%. FSU had eight corner kicks to zero for Carolina. Florida State has now won nine of the last 12 ACC titles.

Men’s basketball will open up their season tomorrow against Stetson, and the doors open at 7:30 after coming off a 74-66 exhibition victory.

FSU softball is on the horizon, and the roster previews are almost complete. Meet the freshman and get insight and player bios in Gwyn Rhodes’ breakdown ahead of the season in her FSU Softball Roster Preview: Meet the Freshmen.

Women’s basketball will open their season on Monday against Bethune-Cookman at 11:00 a.m.

We're 2️⃣4️⃣ hours from our season opener!



Here's what you need to know #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) November 6, 2022

From Seminoles.com:

The Florida State Seminoles (16-9, 8-6) took No. 10 Georgia Tech (18-5, 11-3) to five sets (25-14, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 10-15) Sunday afternoon in Tully Gym, but ultimately fell 3-2. The Seminoles came out strong, taking the first set 25-14, while leading the entire set. With a .364 hitting percentage, the Seminoles landed 16 kills and had 14 digs.

Their next game will be Friday on the road in South Bend