Noles News: FSU ranked ahead of ACC finale, soccer ready for title defense

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

Got to see an excellent Top247 matchup this past weekend between #FSU OT commit Lucas Simmons and potential 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson as the Noles pledge continues to develop into one of the better pass protectors in the country. @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/cYRZv0Zn3v — Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) November 8, 2022

Top Offensive Lines — ranked in Top 25 of BOTH my Run Push & Pass Protection metrics:



• Florida

• Florida State

• Georgia

• Michigan

• Ole Miss

• Ohio State

• Oregon

• Texas

• UCLA

• Utah — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 8, 2022

FSU, after being ranked in the AP Top 25 at No. 25, is now slotted at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Where could the Seminoles be headed in the postseason after securing bowl eligibility? We break down what national outlets are projecting.

On Tuesday, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell as well as offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Greedy Vance, and tight end Camren McDonald met with the media to review practice, speak on the Miami win a bit further and talk on this week’s ACC finale vs. the Syracuse Orange.

This week on the Seminole Wrap — Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio discuss what went into FSU blowing out Miami, how the team and program should feel about it and what goal should be for the rest of the season.

A nice little recommendation here from reader medav on some tips for first-time FSU travelers this weekend in Syracuse.

It's the 29th episode of



▪️ Head Coach Mike Norvell

▪️ Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff

▪️ Inside the Broadcast Booth



https://t.co/OpFBTi9O6b#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ZAzUBSarro — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 8, 2022

Trey was the only rb he didn’t ask to come to Miami with him from Oregon but now nvm. https://t.co/EbagvDeEfU — Greedy Vance (@iam_jvxiiii) November 9, 2022

Remember to vote the reigning ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week @GibbonsDillan for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain!



Everyone can vote once daily until Nov. 22: https://t.co/gmBqJSIr0z#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/bEq8ciawN8 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 8, 2022

"Coach YAC speaks to me all the time, 'don't let the first guy tackle you' so that's my mentality."



Check out today's practice report with two-time defending ACC Running Back of the Week @trey_uno1 and @jeffculhane#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ox66lLZ9FJ — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 8, 2022

I’ve shown mercy on my @CanesFootball teammates and haven’t brought up the 45-3 whooping @FSUFootball put on them the other day at their place. Would hate to rub that in… pic.twitter.com/YmNUA9QuOI — Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) November 9, 2022

FSU soccer is getting set to start its defense of its national title — the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Seminoles kick off play vs. FGCU this Friday. In order to get you prepped, Prince Akeem Joeffer does what he does best and lays down some knowledge on the team, the bracket and other questions surrounding the program.

"The ultimate goal is always the national championship."



Brian Pensky says @FSUSoccer is focused on one thing: pic.twitter.com/X5dlNjp93q — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 9, 2022

It’s time to #PackThePlex ⚽️‼️

First 100 @floridastate students will also get in free for Friday night’s @NCAASoccer Round 1 game! pic.twitter.com/nvENfoqD13 — FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) November 8, 2022

Up next for Florida State on the court — the women’s squad takes on Kent State at home this Thursday at 7 p.m., while men’s basketball faces off against UCF on Friday at 7 p.m. in Orlando.

Florida State Seminoles softball is set for an exhibition scrimmage today vs. Team Canada at home, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. inside JoAnne Graf Field.

FUNDRAISER ALERT



The FSU Beach VB is hosting an auction full of fun and unique prizes. Make your bid today and support our amazing program!!



: https://t.co/nQeiOReX98#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LzyIocUILT — FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) November 8, 2022

Here are the latest results from the FSU esports team:

As usual, here is our Weekly Score Report!



This week, we have our first score updates for #FSUSplatoon, #FSUR6, and #FSUDBD, and our first #FSUCSGO update in a while!

Great job this week #FSUEsports! pic.twitter.com/mpEvBUj7Z1 — Florida State Esports (@EsportsatFSU) November 7, 2022

Hang the banner — Florida State University employees representing teams, centers, offices and departments throughout the university this year claimed 18 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Awards, the most by any institution in the State University System.

