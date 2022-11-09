Noles News: FSU ranked ahead of ACC finale, soccer ready for title defense

Recruiting
Class of 2023 football commits
RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)
WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)
OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)
DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)
LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)
LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)
DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)
DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)
Tallahassee what’s good! #BEATFLORIDA pic.twitter.com/YATwZCYy3R— Jaden Jones (@JadenJones334) November 7, 2022
Got to see an excellent Top247 matchup this past weekend between #FSU OT commit Lucas Simmons and potential 5-star EDGE Damon Wilson as the Noles pledge continues to develop into one of the better pass protectors in the country. @Andrew_Ivins pic.twitter.com/cYRZv0Zn3v— Cooper Petagna (@cpetagna247) November 8, 2022
Blessed to be re offered by Florida st— Eric Taylor (@Eric_Taylor7) November 8, 2022
University‼️ #noles #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/o4BKWgDomU
Football
Top Offensive Lines — ranked in Top 25 of BOTH my Run Push & Pass Protection metrics:— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) November 8, 2022
• Florida
• Florida State
• Georgia
• Michigan
• Ole Miss
• Ohio State
• Oregon
• Texas
• UCLA
• Utah
FSU, after being ranked in the AP Top 25 at No. 25, is now slotted at No. 23 in the College Football Playoff rankings.
Where could the Seminoles be headed in the postseason after securing bowl eligibility? We break down what national outlets are projecting.
On Tuesday, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell as well as offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, defensive back Greedy Vance, and tight end Camren McDonald met with the media to review practice, speak on the Miami win a bit further and talk on this week’s ACC finale vs. the Syracuse Orange.
This week on the Seminole Wrap — Brian Pellerin and Max Escarpio discuss what went into FSU blowing out Miami, how the team and program should feel about it and what goal should be for the rest of the season.
A nice little recommendation here from reader medav on some tips for first-time FSU travelers this weekend in Syracuse.
It's the 29th episode of— FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) November 8, 2022
▪️ Head Coach Mike Norvell
▪️ Head Coach Brooke Wyckoff
▪️ Inside the Broadcast Booth
https://t.co/OpFBTi9O6b#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/ZAzUBSarro
FLORIDA STATE @ SYRACUSE pic.twitter.com/spGzLZs2aJ— parker (@statsowar) November 8, 2022
Trey was the only rb he didn’t ask to come to Miami with him from Oregon but now nvm. https://t.co/EbagvDeEfU— Greedy Vance (@iam_jvxiiii) November 9, 2022
Remember to vote the reigning ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week @GibbonsDillan for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team Captain!— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 8, 2022
Everyone can vote once daily until Nov. 22: https://t.co/gmBqJSIr0z#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/bEq8ciawN8
"Coach YAC speaks to me all the time, 'don't let the first guy tackle you' so that's my mentality."— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 8, 2022
Check out today's practice report with two-time defending ACC Running Back of the Week @trey_uno1 and @jeffculhane#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ox66lLZ9FJ
I’ve shown mercy on my @CanesFootball teammates and haven’t brought up the 45-3 whooping @FSUFootball put on them the other day at their place. Would hate to rub that in… pic.twitter.com/YmNUA9QuOI— Graham Gano (@GrahamGano) November 9, 2022
Soccer
FSU soccer is getting set to start its defense of its national title — the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Seminoles kick off play vs. FGCU this Friday. In order to get you prepped, Prince Akeem Joeffer does what he does best and lays down some knowledge on the team, the bracket and other questions surrounding the program.
"The ultimate goal is always the national championship."— ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 9, 2022
Brian Pensky says @FSUSoccer is focused on one thing: pic.twitter.com/X5dlNjp93q
It’s time to #PackThePlex ⚽️‼️— FSU Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) November 8, 2022
First 100 @floridastate students will also get in free for Friday night’s @NCAASoccer Round 1 game! pic.twitter.com/nvENfoqD13
Basketball
Up next for Florida State on the court — the women’s squad takes on Kent State at home this Thursday at 7 p.m., while men’s basketball faces off against UCF on Friday at 7 p.m. in Orlando.
Baseball
Quincy Nieporte has been named the 2022 Eastern League Most Valuable Player!— Erie SeaWolves (@erie_seawolves) November 8, 2022
Story: https://t.co/afRZpDuVws@tigers @RoadtoDetroit @FSUBaseball @Quincy_Nieporte #Tigers #RoadToDetroit #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/yjmIN6ya2N
Softball
Florida State Seminoles softball is set for an exhibition scrimmage today vs. Team Canada at home, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. inside JoAnne Graf Field.
All Sports
FUNDRAISER ALERT— FSU Beach Volleyball (@FSU_BeachVB) November 8, 2022
The FSU Beach VB is hosting an auction full of fun and unique prizes. Make your bid today and support our amazing program!!
: https://t.co/nQeiOReX98#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/LzyIocUILT
Here are the latest results from the FSU esports team:
As usual, here is our Weekly Score Report!— Florida State Esports (@EsportsatFSU) November 7, 2022
This week, we have our first score updates for #FSUSplatoon, #FSUR6, and #FSUDBD, and our first #FSUCSGO update in a while!
Great job this week #FSUEsports! pic.twitter.com/mpEvBUj7Z1
Hang the banner — Florida State University employees representing teams, centers, offices and departments throughout the university this year claimed 18 Florida TaxWatch Productivity Awards, the most by any institution in the State University System.
From FSU:
“FSU is the No. 1 university with the best and most productivity awards,” said Dominic Calabro, president and CEO of Florida Tax Watch. “This is a one-of-a-kind program that recognizes, rewards and replicates excellence in state government.”
FSU’s winners were honored for their award-winning solutions and productivity improvements for state government during an awards ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 1.
