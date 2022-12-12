The transfer portal continues to churn along, and Florida State continues to seek impact players for next season. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles previously struck gold with South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jammie Robinson, and they went back to Columbia to land tight end Jaheim Bell.

Bell, a top target at a position of need, has committed to the Florida State Seminoles. In his three seasons at South Carolina, the 6’3, 232 pound Bell hauled in 56 catches for 757 yards and seven touchdowns. He added 301 yards and three scores on the ground. He was used in numerous spots on offense, allowing his athleticism to shine.

Bell will be expected to immediately impact the tight end rotation for FSU. Based on his career production, he’ll be a front-runner to start and also line up at different spots. Bell will give Norvell and Alex Atkins another versatile tool for what could be an even more explosive Noles’ attack in 2023. Bell was offered by FSU as a prep prospect and will now finish his career in Tallahassee.

