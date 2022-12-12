Noles News: Jordan Travis receiving plenty of 2023 Heisman hype

Recruiting

2024 FSU four-star QB commit Luke Kromenhoek led the Benedictine Cadets to a second straight state championship:

Wow (13-2) @TheBC400 Defense Is The Reason Why Their Back To Back 4A State Champions (13-2) Benedictine 14-13 Over (13-1) @CedartownF ) 4th State CHAMPIONSHIP In School History!!! (@OfficialGHSA Video) @MattStewartTV pic.twitter.com/7PQ4wA6J5H — HOTTOPIC SPORTS (@Moore256D) December 9, 2022

2023 defensive tackle commit Keith Sampson also secured a state title:

North Carolina 4A State Champions. pic.twitter.com/XO65CH8Fd1 — Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) December 10, 2022

It’s been a busy few days in the Florida State football recruiting world — get caught up on the latest and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in our official FSU recruiting thread.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal additions

RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

Football

Florida State is just over two weeks away from taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl — the Seminoles have been taking advantage of the extra practices to try and end the 2022 season on a high note, hoping to extend it into the 2023 season with the return of several major names.

From Tommy Mire:

There is no slowing down in the world of Mike Norvell, and he said that “Once we wrap up here, I’m sprinting. I’m gonna be on the road, and I have a lot of things that I’ve got to do here this week along with this coaching staff.” Saying that “you look at the players having a few days off — which they need. We’ve been working really hard, and they need some time to decompress.” High school recruiting, the transfer portal, guys headed to the draft, and some players deciding to play for another year, Mike Norvell said that it’s different now that he has the proof of product on the field to help sell and keep his vision. “When you’re presenting a vision, a philosophy, you know, talking about a culture that you want to have, it’s one thing when you’re having to project it, and it’s it’s another thing whenever they can they can see it in action, and that’s that’s a tribute to our players (and) to our staff.”

One of those names is quarterback Jordan Travis, who has been receiving a fair amount of Heisman Trophy hype since he announced a return for 2023. ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, 247Sports, College Football News and USA Today all named him as a player to watch next season.

The 2023 #HeismanTrophy winner will be _____________.



Never too early for a 2023 #Heisman prediction! I called for USC's Caleb Williams in September but will I get this pick right too? @CBSSportsHQ @FSUFootball @jordantrav13 #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/tOSA0bEHYv — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) December 11, 2022

Thank you to all the fans that took part in donating books for our communities youth, especially @FirstBook and for all they do across the country. Appreciate @LeonSchools district for partnering with the #NoleFamily on this wonderful project. #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/zENeqOSVmm — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) December 10, 2022

Always special to have former @FSUFootball Legends like @NickOleary35 back in town to be recognized in the Pillar of Champions. Thank you to @seminolebooster Greg & Michelle Michaud and Family for their support. #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/pbn0Q8t6DL — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) December 9, 2022

"We want to go get this 10th win."



Today's practice report with @jeffculhane includes @KalenDeloach shouting out teammates, addressing the mindset for practices leading up to the bowl and building excitement for 2023#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/hOhcWs1XIe — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 11, 2022

“A lot of guys know what we have here. A lot of guys want to build around @Coach_Norvell. We believe in our head coach and what he’s capable of doing for all of us as playmakers. It’s a blessing.”

@MycahPittman catches up with @jeffculhane for today’s practice report. pic.twitter.com/meVDQCKgyh — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 10, 2022

Hall of Famer and @Seahawks legend @BigWalt71 is our guest on this week's episode of The Mission.



Full Episode: https://t.co/bX384aE8Gu pic.twitter.com/WNGpzmDe42 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 10, 2022

A lot of excitement regarding the @CheezItBowl and @FSUFootball when there are more than double the requests for tickets than availability. Join @SeminoleBooster https://t.co/z16lxGBTDT#OneTribe — Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) December 9, 2022

William "Bar None" Floyd is part of the 38th episode of .



We also have Steve Hogan, the CEO of Florida Citrus Sports. He talks about the #Noles in the @CheezItBowl.



https://t.co/OpFBTiqR8b#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/bLeKKymSHo — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) December 9, 2022

FSU Football is on



Big games coming up where you will want to be.



Pay your membership in full by December 31 to earn TRIPLE PRIORITY POINTS. https://t.co/xlNDGIhguI pic.twitter.com/pP7OikKVEd — Kyle Kashuck (@KyleKashuck) December 9, 2022

On this day 29 years ago, Charlie Ward became the first @FSUFootball player to win the Heisman.



He was one of a kind pic.twitter.com/FjtG4Dk9hL — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 11, 2022

with @jjohnnywilson



“I saw myself being a part of something bigger than me, and I knew there were great guys here. I wanted to be part of a real brotherhood, a real team and something special.”#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/cj0dyMkusi — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 9, 2022

Basketball

Florida State women’s basketball (10-1) is on an absolute tear this season, with freshman Ta’Niya Latson continuing to shine week in and week out. She put up another 30-plus point performance, logging 34 while going 12-of-19 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free throw line. In her first year in a Seminoles uniform, she’s become one of the nation’s best — and, without hyperbole, is already one of the best to ever come through Tallahassee.

Florida State men’s basketball also got in the win column this weekend, taking down the Louisville Cardinals — perhaps the one team having a rougher go of things than the Seminoles in the ACC. FSU dominated to advanced to 2-9 on the season, while the Cardinals remain winless and losers of six straight by double-digits at 0-9.

Next up for FSU is a non-conference home matchup vs. the USC Upstate Spartans (5-4) at 8:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.

All Sports

Congrats to Jenna, Clara and LeiLanni on getting their degrees from @floridastate! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/0nWQNhx2mC — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 10, 2022

the goal.



Congratulations to our wonderful student-athletes who are graduating #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/EeddA8WLqQ — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) December 10, 2022

& is set for January 15, 2023, so sign up today!



https://t.co/WnWbzmsYm2 pic.twitter.com/yVAuwKFxL1 — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) December 10, 2022

Head coach Lonni Alameda was named a member of the 2023 NFCA Hall of Fame class last night! #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/wAEk42GciM — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) December 10, 2022

