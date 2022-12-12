 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Jordan Travis receiving plenty of 2023 Heisman hype

All the latest in Florida State Seminoles sports

By Perry Kostidakis
Recruiting

2024 FSU four-star QB commit Luke Kromenhoek led the Benedictine Cadets to a second straight state championship:

2023 defensive tackle commit Keith Sampson also secured a state title:

It’s been a busy few days in the Florida State football recruiting world — get caught up on the latest and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in our official FSU recruiting thread.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal additions

RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

Football

Florida State is just over two weeks away from taking on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl — the Seminoles have been taking advantage of the extra practices to try and end the 2022 season on a high note, hoping to extend it into the 2023 season with the return of several major names.

From Tommy Mire:

There is no slowing down in the world of Mike Norvell, and he said that “Once we wrap up here, I’m sprinting. I’m gonna be on the road, and I have a lot of things that I’ve got to do here this week along with this coaching staff.” Saying that “you look at the players having a few days off — which they need. We’ve been working really hard, and they need some time to decompress.”

High school recruiting, the transfer portal, guys headed to the draft, and some players deciding to play for another year, Mike Norvell said that it’s different now that he has the proof of product on the field to help sell and keep his vision.

“When you’re presenting a vision, a philosophy, you know, talking about a culture that you want to have, it’s one thing when you’re having to project it, and it’s it’s another thing whenever they can they can see it in action, and that’s that’s a tribute to our players (and) to our staff.”

One of those names is quarterback Jordan Travis, who has been receiving a fair amount of Heisman Trophy hype since he announced a return for 2023. ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Fox Sports, 247Sports, College Football News and USA Today all named him as a player to watch next season.

Basketball

Florida State women’s basketball (10-1) is on an absolute tear this season, with freshman Ta’Niya Latson continuing to shine week in and week out. She put up another 30-plus point performance, logging 34 while going 12-of-19 from the floor and 9-of-10 from the free throw line. In her first year in a Seminoles uniform, she’s become one of the nation’s best — and, without hyperbole, is already one of the best to ever come through Tallahassee.

Florida State men’s basketball also got in the win column this weekend, taking down the Louisville Cardinals — perhaps the one team having a rougher go of things than the Seminoles in the ACC. FSU dominated to advanced to 2-9 on the season, while the Cardinals remain winless and losers of six straight by double-digits at 0-9.

Next up for FSU is a non-conference home matchup vs. the USC Upstate Spartans (5-4) at 8:30 p.m. in Tallahassee.

All Sports

A team of scientists from Florida State University and University of South Carolina have found a way to mimic photosynthesis by, quote, combining “a photoredox catalyst (i.e., a catalyst that moves electrons with light) and naphthol, a fluorescent organic compound. They then exposed the molecules to light. Each molecule absorbed a photon and then worked together to generate hydrogen fuel, mimicking a process referred to as the Z-Scheme in natural photosynthesis.”

