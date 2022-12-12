The Florida State Seminoles are moving closer to their Cheez-It Bowl matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners with bowl practice now underway. The Noles getting the extra practices for the first time since 2019.

This week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Max Escarpio and Brian Pellerin (Jon was a DNP coach’s decision) — discuss Max’s observations from practice so far, including the guys in the transfer portal that are still suiting up to help the team prepare for the game.

The guys also discuss the major impact the return of quarterback Jordan Travis, running back Tre Benson and linebacker Tatum Bethune will have on the 2023 season. Could their leadership and returning production to the lineup open the door to getting some of the bigger names in the transfer portal this offseason?