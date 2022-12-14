Recruiting

Florida State’s staff was out on the road on Tuesday, checking out South Florida:

Get caught up on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in our official FSU recruiting thread.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal additions

RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

I won't let nothing,keep me from going forward! pic.twitter.com/jdvyASk8Hh — Keith Sampson Jr. (KJ) (@ksampson94) December 13, 2022

Football

A legend for so, so many reasons, from his larger-than-life personality and work in innovating and advancing offensive playcalling in modern football, Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach passed away on Tuesday — he was 61.

The sporting world took a moment to pay respects to The Pirate, father of the Air Raid:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Leach family, Mississippi State and all who were impacted by Coach Leach https://t.co/FVAH77F1T9 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 13, 2022

There will never be another one quite like Mike Leach.



A true college football original. pic.twitter.com/ZnpJwMXT2q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 13, 2022

Mike Leach was in peak form on a Pac-12 mascot battle.



Do Sun Devils have mythical powers? And if a Ute has a rifle, there's some definite problems. pic.twitter.com/FCE96RXawe — Alyssa Charlston (@Alyssacharlston) September 16, 2019

Incredibly momentous for football that Mike Leach has passed away. It is no understatement whatsoever to say that Leach fundamentally changed football forever, and I am not sure there was any more influential coach in the last 40 years, when you include high school and college. — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) December 13, 2022

Adding one more, Mike Leach on how he wanted to be remembered pic.twitter.com/0Rmh9RyIwZ — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 13, 2022

Florida State is prepping for its Dec. 29 matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl — according to DraftKings, the Seminoles remain a 7.5-point favorite.

Basketball

FSU men’s basketball earned its first win streak of the season on Tuesday night, overcoming some sloppy play to beat the USC Upstate Trojans. FSU (3-9, 1-1 ACC) will get a few days of rest before heading to Sunrise to take on the St. John’s Red Storm in the 2022 AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

It's a top-notch lineup:



▪️ Freshman sensation Ta'Niya Latson

▪️ Michael Alford

▪️ Postgame with Leonard Hamilton



https://t.co/OpFBTi9ggD#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/yi3M7ILNnv — FSU Seminoles (@Seminoles) December 13, 2022

Freshman Ta’Niya Latson continues to rack up awards as she puts together one of the most impressive seasons in a Florida State uniform — she was named Tamika Catchings National Freshman Player of the Week on Tuesday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

From FSU Sports Info:

On Monday, Latson won her fifth consecutive ACC Rookie of the Week award. In her lone game last Sunday, she scored 34 points in a 108-51 win over Texas Southern. For the season, Latson is averaging 25.5 points per game to easily rank the highest among the nation’s freshmen. The next closest freshman is talented guard Mara Braun of Minnesota, who is scoring 18.8 points per game. Latson leads the ACC in scoring by more than five points per game. She is coming off her third 30-point game of the season, which is the most in a season by a Seminole since WNBA All-Star Natasha Howard had five in the 2013-14 season.

Baseball

#FSU baseball adds to the 2023 recruiting class with the commitment of Matt Sauser. Sauser is a 6'3, 180 lb RHP out of Bloomington, IL. Projectable arm with room to add more velo onto a low 90s fastball. 4-pitch mix with a potential wipeout slider. https://t.co/PolwUEvhy8 — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) December 13, 2022

Softball

Made Equal is excited to announce our NIL partnership with @FSU_Softball Catcher, Michaela Edenfield @mje_51. We are very proud and excited to welcome Michaela to our family! Go Noles! ✊ https://t.co/jJiFJXkv0u #MadeEqual #FSU #ShopDiversity #Change pic.twitter.com/2TaDB3RBtL — Made Equal Clothing Co. (@MadeEqualCo) December 13, 2022

All Sports

Florida State track and field has released its full 2023 schedule — all in all, the Seminoles will compete in 20 meets over the course of the season.

Speaking of track and field, former Florida State hurdler Trey Cunningham will learn Thursday whether he won The Bowerman, collegiate track and field’s most prestigious individual award.

From FSU Sports Info: