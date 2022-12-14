2024 defensive lineman Jamorie Flagg commits to Florida State

While the recent focus has been on the class of 2023 and the transfer portal, Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles just secured another commitment for the class of 2024. Dipping into the well-established Booker T. Washington High School program, the staff was able to land a pledge today from a promising defensive prospect.

Jamorie Flagg is a 6’3”, 235 pound defensive lineman from South Florida. He has only collected four offers so far, with the Syracuse Orange, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and FIU Panthers also having offered. Is this another case of “Free Scouting University” striking again? It will be interesting to see who else joins the offer list now that FSU has done much of the legwork in deeming Flagg as worthy of a spot in its Tribe ‘24 recruiting class.

Flagg has also played defensive tackle for his high school and shows good strength, ability to fight through blocks, and stuff the run. He is a powerful young man and has a good frame to add quite a bit more muscle.

