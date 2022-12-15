The transfer portal continues to churn along, and Florida State continues to search for impact players for next season. Mike Norvell’s Seminoles have been very active thus far and today brings another strong addition in coveted Division II All-American tight end Kyle Morlock.

Morlock, a top target at a position of need, has committed to the Florida State Seminoles. In his three seasons at Shorter University, he posted career totals of 57 receptions for 890 yards and 11 touchdowns. Morlock stands 6’7” and weighs 250 pounds with good athleticism and strong hands. He played for Union County High School (GA) prior to his time at Shorter.

Morlock will be a candidate to become a starter for Mike Norvell’s offense as soon as he learns the playbook, at minimum providing great depth at a position that sorely needs productivity. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Morlock first came to Tallahassee with his family to witness the victory over Florida, and he then officially visited Florida State over the December 9 weekend. Since entering the portal, Morlock had received offers from the Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, NC State Wolfpack, Oklahoma Sooners, Pittsburgh Panthers, Tennessee Volunteers, West Virginia Mountaineers, and Wisconsin Badgers, among others. Now, he’ll take his talents to Tallahassee.