Florida State of Recruiting: Analyzing the final visit weekend before the Early Signing Period

The middle of December is upon us, which means significant movement in the college football recruiting calendar. The transfer portal “officially” opened on December 5, though dozens of prospects had already made their intentions clear. Following last weekend’s official visits, only one more visiting weekend remains before the Early Signing Period (December 21-23 this year).

Mike Norvell and the Florida State football coaching staff have accumulated 16 commitments from high school prospects along with 4 transfers, former Penn State running back Caziah Holmes, former Miami (FL) defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, former South Carolina transfer tight end Jaheim Bell, and Division II All-American tight end Kyle Morlock.

The Three Stars are here to tell you what to watch for on FSU’s final official visit weekend before the Early Signing Period. We will keep the list of expected official visitors for the weekend running as we get updates and are able to share.

December 16-18 expected visitors

5-star WR Hykeem Williams (FSU commit)

4-star DT Keith Sampson Jr. (FSU commit)

4-star DE Lamont “Boots” Green Jr. (FSU commit)

4-star WR Vandrevius Jacobs (FSU commit)

3-star DB Ja’Bril Rawls (FSU commit)

3-star DB Kenton Kirkland (FSU commit)

Transfer portal DT commit Darrell Jackson ( Miami Hurricanes )

4-star WR Andy Jean ( Florida Gators commit) : That Jean is officially visiting FSU this weekend is a testament to persistence from the coaches. Some were skeptical of Jean’s unofficial visit for the Seminoles’ victory over the Gators, but he showed up again the day after to spend time with the staff. That parlayed into this weekend’s OV, where the Seminoles will try to strengthen their class while hurting UF’s. Jean is a polished deep threat with strong route-running skills who I feel is definitely a take if he wants in, but would he take the spot of a current commit, or would FSU take four prep WRs? It’s worth monitoring.

Notable names not visiting

3-star WR Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FSU commit) : Hmmmmm. Lawrence was scheduled to visit this weekend but that is now off, supposedly due to school commitments. This is one to monitor, especially with FSU hosting another talented WR in Jean this weekend. It may turn out to be nothing but Lawrence is a name we’ve been watching as someone who may be nudged elsewhere. It also depends on how many high school wide receivers FSU wants in this class. Stay tuned.

: Hmmmmm. Lawrence was scheduled to visit this weekend but that is now off, supposedly due to school commitments. This is one to monitor, especially with FSU hosting another talented WR in Jean this weekend. It may turn out to be nothing but Lawrence is a name we’ve been watching as someone who may be nudged elsewhere. It also depends on how many high school wide receivers FSU wants in this class. Stay tuned. 4-star JUCO OL Keyshawn Blackstock: It looks like Blackstock has decided to focus on other programs where he is essentially guaranteed a starting spot, which might not be the case at FSU. That Blackstock, the top interior JUCO lineman with nearly 50 offers, was originally scheduled to visit this weekend and has now cancelled speaks much more to the transformation of the OL corps than anything FSU may have done wrong.

We’ll be sure to update this list if/when changes occur. Stick with us in the most recent Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread for more Tribe ‘23 discussion!