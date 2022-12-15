We’re less than a week from seeing Florida State football’s 2023 recruiting class put pen to paper and officially sign with the Seminoles.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have been grinding over the last few weeks, looking to solidify this year’s group — one that currently sits at No. 15 overall and No. 3 in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

In addition to traversing across the country for in-home visits, that push has also seen players taking visits to Tallahassee, with a pretty decent group coming in last weekend.

Ahead of this week’s visits, the Three Stars (Josh Pick, NoleThruandThru and Tim Scribble) jumped behind the mics to recap who came through to see Norvell and co., takeaways from those visits, alongside other news and analysis from the latest in FSU recruiting.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal additions

RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

