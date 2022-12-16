 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU goes back to back at Tight End

Highly coveted TE Kyle Morlock is a Seminole

By LastNoleofKrypton
/ new
ACC Championship - Florida State v Georgia Tech Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Recruiting:

The consensus top two TE targets in the portal were Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock. Now they’re both Seminoles.

With Early Signing Day this Wednesday what’s left on the board?

Just in time The Three-Stars are back with another episode previewing this pivotal recruiting weekend.

This could end up being a very big weekend for FSU.

Randy Shannon was in California last night:

Football:

With bowl games starting it is officially Bowl Season; 42 bowl games for our pleasure.

Including a top 25 match on the first day.

The NCAA has found its next president:

Other Sports:

Up next, the ninth-ranked Connecticut Huskies:

Congratulations to Jenna Nighswonger:

Alumni:

Brian Burns is having his best season as a pro:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...