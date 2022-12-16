Recruiting:
The consensus top two TE targets in the portal were Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock. Now they’re both Seminoles.
With Early Signing Day this Wednesday what’s left on the board?
Just in time The Three-Stars are back with another episode previewing this pivotal recruiting weekend.
This could end up being a very big weekend for FSU.
Randy Shannon was in California last night:
Thank you @RLS2294 for the visit. Always appreciate our talks.#Tribe23 #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/vTybfjVQvp— Blake Nichelson 4⭐️LB (@NichelsonBlake) December 16, 2022
Football:
with @trey_uno1— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 15, 2022
“Playing in Doak Campbell Stadium is surreal. It's a feeling everybody wants. I've dreamed of times like this, and I'm just excited to live it out.”#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/S7SuoGHEK5
With bowl games starting it is officially Bowl Season; 42 bowl games for our pleasure.
Including a top 25 match on the first day.
The NCAA has found its next president:
BREAKING: Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker will be the next NCAA president. His tenure will begin on March 1, 2023.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 15, 2022
The NCAA went with someone with political expertise at a time when its future has never been more uncertain.
Story @TheAthletic: https://t.co/j2NcRuFLjv
Other Sports:
Up next, the ninth-ranked Connecticut Huskies:
Every win is big #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/jMejuYRljd— FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) December 16, 2022
Congratulations to Jenna Nighswonger:
The honors continue to come in for Jenna as she has been named the @UnitedCoaches Scholar Player of the Year! #OneTribe— FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 15, 2022
: https://t.co/UdP3PxF8VE pic.twitter.com/gCPo3f9Mxo
Alumni:
Brian Burns is having his best season as a pro:
Last Day To Vote Run the RT’s Up!!— Brian Burns (@Fire_Burns99) December 15, 2022
“Stop Playing With Me ”#ProBowlVote Brian Burns pic.twitter.com/obhUuBpqTB
