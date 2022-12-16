Recruiting:

The consensus top two TE targets in the portal were Jaheim Bell and Kyle Morlock. Now they’re both Seminoles.

With Early Signing Day this Wednesday what’s left on the board?

Just in time The Three-Stars are back with another episode previewing this pivotal recruiting weekend.

This could end up being a very big weekend for FSU.

Randy Shannon was in California last night:

Football:

with @trey_uno1



“Playing in Doak Campbell Stadium is surreal. It's a feeling everybody wants. I've dreamed of times like this, and I'm just excited to live it out.”#NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/S7SuoGHEK5 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 15, 2022

With bowl games starting it is officially Bowl Season; 42 bowl games for our pleasure.

Including a top 25 match on the first day.

The NCAA has found its next president:

BREAKING: Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker will be the next NCAA president. His tenure will begin on March 1, 2023.



The NCAA went with someone with political expertise at a time when its future has never been more uncertain.



Story @TheAthletic: https://t.co/j2NcRuFLjv — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 15, 2022

Other Sports:

Up next, the ninth-ranked Connecticut Huskies:

Congratulations to Jenna Nighswonger:

The honors continue to come in for Jenna as she has been named the @UnitedCoaches Scholar Player of the Year! #OneTribe



: https://t.co/UdP3PxF8VE pic.twitter.com/gCPo3f9Mxo — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 15, 2022

Alumni:

Brian Burns is having his best season as a pro: