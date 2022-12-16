With Early Signing Day less than week away, Florida State football is kicking into high gear on the recruiting trail.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are looking to put the final touches on Florida State’s 2023 class, making final pitches to players who have the potential to play a part in the next step of FSU’s development as a program.

On the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting, the Three Stars discuss FSU’s upcoming weekend visitors, as well as analyze some of the transfer portal commitments the Seminoles have snagged.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Florida State of Recruiting below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to your shows.

Get caught up on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news and pick the brains of our recruiting staff in our official FSU recruiting thread.

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2023

QUARTERBACK: 3 star Brock Glenn (TN)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Samuel Singleton Jr. (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Hykeem Williams (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 3 star Darren “Goldie” Lawrence (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Vandrevius Jacobs (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Lucas Simmons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 4 star Lamont “Boots” Green, Jr. (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star JUCO Jaden Jones (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tavion Gadson (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keldric Faulk (AL)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Keith Sampson, Jr. (NC)

LINEBACKER: 4 star Blake Nichelson (CA)

LINEBACKER: 3 star DeMarco Ward (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Quindarrius Jones (MS)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Ja’Bril Rawls (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star Kenton “KJ” Kirkland (FL)

Transfer portal additions

RUNNING BACK: Caziah Holmes (Penn State)

TIGHT END: Jaheim Bell (South Carolina)

TIGHT END: Kyle Morlock (Shorter College, Division 2)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: Darrell Jackson (Miami, FL)

