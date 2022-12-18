The transformation of Florida State football’s offensive line rolls along, as offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins continues to leave no stone unturned in his pursuit to improve his position unit. That trend continued today with the commitment of former Colorado Buffaloes guard Casey Roddick, who spent the December 16 weekend in Tallahassee.

The 6’4”, 310 pound Roddick spent five years with the Colorado program, redshirting his first season before earning 26 starts and seeing time in 38 total games over the next four seasons. Roddick primarily played offensive guard and will be expected to provide experience and leadership along the offensive line.

What sets Roddick apart, however, is his journey to get to this point. In early 2021, Roddick tested positive for COVID-19, which led to a diagnosis of myocarditis. Myocarditis is the inflammation of the heart wall, and has been found as a cause of death for athletes who were otherwise healthy. Roddick overcame his health scare and was named a team captain in 2022.

Read more about Casey’s challenges here, and do yourself a favor and watch this video. It’s a great way to spend five minutes of your time getting to know the newest member of the Florida State family.