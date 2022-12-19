The transformation of Florida State football’s offensive line has been a sight to behold the past three seasons. Offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins has infused a great deal of talent and experience the past couple cycles. That trend continued Monday evening with the commitment of former UTEP tackle Jeremiah Byers.
#GONOLES @Coach_Norvell @CoachAAtkins pic.twitter.com/3YPD8vwjHk— Jeremiah Byers (@JeremiahByers38) December 20, 2022
The 6’4, 330 pound Byers is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal. He just completed his redshirt-sophomore campaign at right tackle for UTEP and was named first-team all-conference at season’s end. Byers scored Pro Football Focus grades of 81.0 in 2022 and 72.7 in 2021, showing improvement along with versatility to slide inside if necessary.
Byers officially visited Florida State over the December 9 weekend. He’ll be expected to push for a starting role in Tallahassee and has two years of eligibility remaining.
From his UTEP bio:
Conference USA All-Freshman Team (2020)
2021 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN)
Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.
Starter at right tackle in all 13 games.
Was instrumental in the Miners averaging 392.0 yards per game, including 140.0 rushing.
Paved the way for Ronald Awatt and Deion Hankins to average over 100 yards rushing per game combined.
Helped UTEP rank 18th nationally in time of possession (31:51) and 21st in sacks allowed (1.46 per game).
2020 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN)
Saw action in six games on the offensive line, including making three starts on the season.
Started the season-opening win over Stephen F. Austin at right tackle, as well as UTEP’s games at Charlotte and North Texas.
Helped pave the way for a rushing attack that scored 16 touchdowns and surpassed 1,000 yards on the season.
2019 (FRESHMAN)
Earned a redshirt after playing and starting two games on the offensive line for the Miners.
Made his first career start at UAB.
Also earned his first career start in the season finale versus Rice.
HIGH SCHOOL
Played three seasons of varsity football at L.C. Anderson HS and saw action in all 10 games in 2018.
Tallied a total of 74 tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups and an interception.
Created holes and paved the way for Trojans rushers to gain 1,334 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The team rushed for over 100 yards in five games, including 241 yards in a victory over Austin.
Added 11 total stops.
As a sophomore, played in 10 games and posted 52 tackles, six tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries.
PERSONAL
Full name is Jeremiah Shaquille Byers … Son of Kevin Drones and Shalanda Byers … Has one brother and two sisters … Born in Austin, Texas … Father is a football coach at Shadow Creek High School … Mother is a volleyball coach at L.C. Anderson High School … Undeclared major.
