The transformation of Florida State football’s offensive line has been a sight to behold the past three seasons. Offensive coordinator and OL coach Alex Atkins has infused a great deal of talent and experience the past couple cycles. That trend continued Monday evening with the commitment of former UTEP tackle Jeremiah Byers.

The 6’4, 330 pound Byers is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the transfer portal. He just completed his redshirt-sophomore campaign at right tackle for UTEP and was named first-team all-conference at season’s end. Byers scored Pro Football Focus grades of 81.0 in 2022 and 72.7 in 2021, showing improvement along with versatility to slide inside if necessary.

Byers officially visited Florida State over the December 9 weekend. He’ll be expected to push for a starting role in Tallahassee and has two years of eligibility remaining.

